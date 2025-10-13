Pirates Designate Outfielder for Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made two roster moves, which saw them place one of their outfielders on waivers.
The Pirates designated outfielder Ryan Kreidler for assignment, as they claimed Will Robertson off of waivers from the Chicago White Sox, making room on the 40-man roster, according to the transactions log.
Pittsburgh claimed Kreidler off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 24, who designated him for assignment on Aug. 22, and optioned him to Indianapolis that same day.
Indianapolis activated Kreidler on Aug. 26 and he played in four games with three hits in 15 at-bats for a .200 batting average. He also played three games in center field and one game at shortstop.
The Pirates recalled Kreidler on Aug. 31, as the Toronto Blue Jays claimed infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa off of outright waivers that same day.
Kreidler didn't feature for the Pirates at all during the five games he was with the team, including the series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Sept. 2-4, and the first two games vs. the Brewers, Sept. 5-6.
The Pirates optioned Kreidler to Indianapolis on Sept. 7, as they recalled Ji Hawn Bae. Kreidler spent the remaining time in 2025 at Triple-A, slashing .147/.326/.176 for an OPS of .502 in 11 games, with five hits in 34 at-bats, one double, eight walks to 12 strikeouts and five stolen bases on six attempts.
Kreidler played in 17 games with the Tigers in 2025, slashing .105/.190/.105 for an OPS of .295, with four hits in 38 at-bats, four walks to 19 strikeouts and two stolen bases.
He was on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, but went down to Triple-A Toledo, where he spent the rest of this season, until the Tigers designated him for assignment on Aug. 22.
Kreidler slashed .251/.374/.410 for an OPS of .784 in 84 games with Toledo, 71 hits in 283 at-bats, 25 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 37 RBIs, 50 walks to 93 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases on eight attempts.
He spent three other short stints with the Tigers from 2022-24, with the most games played at 35 in 2024, and no season with a batting average over .200.
Kreidler played 89 games with Detroit over these past four seasons, slashing .138/.208/.176 for an OPS of .384, with 26 hits in 188 at-bats, one double, two home runs, 16 walks to 67 strikeouts and seven stolen bases on 11 attempts.
The Pirates have nine outfielders on their 40-man roster with the addition of Robertson. This includes Bae, Alexander Canario, Billy Cook, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski.
