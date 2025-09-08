Pirates Send Outfielder Back to Minors

The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned an outfielder to Triple-A after a short stint in the MLB.

Apr 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder Ryan Kreidler (32) runs towards first base after hitting a single against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made roster moves before their latest contest, changing their outfield towards the end of the season.

The Pirates announced ahead of their series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7 that they optioned outfielder Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A Indianapolis and recalled Ji Hwan Bae.

Pittsburgh claimed Kreidler off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 24, who designated him for assignment on Aug. 22, and optioned him to Indianapolis that same day.

Indianapolis activated Kreidler on Aug. 26 and he played in four games with three hits in 15 at-bats for a .200 batting average. He also played three games in center field and one game at shortstop.

The Pirates recalled Kreidler on Aug. 31, as the Toronto Blue Jays claimed infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa off of outright waivers that same day.

Kreidler didn't feature for the Pirates at all during the five games he was with the team, including the series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Sept. 2-4, and the first two games vs. the Brewers, Sept. 5-6.

Kreidler played in 17 games with the Tigers in 2025, slashing .105/.190/.105 for an OPS of .295, with four hits in 38 at-bats, four walks to 19 strikeouts and two stolen bases.

Detroit Tigers center fielder Ryan Kreidler (32) picks up the ball against Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, April 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, but went down to Triple-A Toledo, where he spent the rest of this season, until the Tigers designated him for assignment on Aug. 22.

Kreidler slashed .251/.374/.410 for an OPS of .784 in 84 games with Toledo, 71 hits in 283 at-bats, 25 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 37 RBIs, 50 walks to 93 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases on eight attempts.

He spent three other short stints with the Tigers from 2022-24, with the most games played at 35 in 2024, and no season with a batting average over .200.

Kreidler played 89 games with Detroit over these past four seasons, slashing .138/.208/.176 for an OPS of .384, with 26 hits in 188 at-bats, one double, two home runs, 16 walks to 67 strikeouts and seven stolen bases on 11 attempts.

The Pirates now have an outfield corps including Bae, Alexander Canario, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Bryan Reynolds and utility man Nick Yorke.

