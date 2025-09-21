Pirates Name Starting Pitcher for 2025 Home Finale
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into the final game at home with a rookie starting pitcher closing out their last series.
Rookie right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows takes the mound for the Pirates, taking on Athletics right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Spence.
Burrows made his last start in the series finale vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 14.
He struggled in the second inning, giving up three earned runs, but had a decent start outside of that, finishing wth six strikeouts over 4.1 innings pitched in a no-decision, in an eventual 4-3 loss.
Burrows also started earlier on that road trip in the series opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sept. 9. He gave up two hits, a walk and an earned run, while posting six strikeouts over 56 pitchers in four innings of work in the no-decision.
He started 16 of his first 17 games this season with the Pirates, before making relief appearances against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 30 and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 3.
His last start at home came against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 23, where he threw four scoreless innnings, giving up just two hits and a walk, plus posting five strikeouts over 57 pitches.
Burrows has started 10 of his 11 outings at home, with a 2-3 record, posting a 4.03 ERA over 51.1 innings pitched, 51 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .228 opposing batting average and a 1.15 WHIP.
The Pirates are managing Burrows' work load, as he is at 90.1 innings pitched at the MLB level, since making his first outing on May 25 and also pitched 32.1 innings with Indianapolis, 122.2 innings total in 2025.
Burrows' previous-high of innings pitched in a season was 94.2 innings with Double-A Altoona in 2023. He injured his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which resulted in him undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 26, 2023, ending his season after just two starts at Triple-A.
He then pitched 51.1 innings last season, coming back in June 2024 for his first rehab assignment.
Burows has a 2-4 record in 21 outings and 18 starts in his rookie season, with a 4.10 ERA over 90.0 innings pitched, 94 strikeouts to 31 walks, a .240 opposing batting average and a 1.24 WHIP.
