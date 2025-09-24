Pirates Make Four Lineup Changes vs. Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their next game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, with four lineup changes.
Bryan Reynolds moves back to right field, after a late lineup scratch moved him to designated hitter in the series opener vs. the Reds on Sept. 23. He'll take over from Alexander Canario and bat third like he normally does.
Andrew McCutchen comes back in at designated hitter, which Joey Bart was supposed to start at, but got taken out of the lineup after dealing with left wrist discomfort. McCutchen will also bat fifth.
Tommy Pham comes back in at left field, taking over from Jack Suwinski who started their the past two games, and bats sixth in the lineup. Oneil Cruz also stays in center field and bats leadoff, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Henry Davis also takes over at catcher, after not starting the past two games. Bart took over for the series finale against the Athletics at PNC Park on Sept. 21 and then rookie Rafael Flores made his first start at catcher in the 4-2 win over the Reds in the series opener.
Jared Triolo continues on at third base and second in the lineup, Spencer Horwitz stays at first base and bats fourth, Nick Gonzales plays shortstop, dropping two spots to seventh in the batting order, while rookie Nick Yorke stays at second base, but drops one spot to eighth in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes takes the mound in what is likely his final start of the 2025 season. He'll take on Reds right-handed starting pitcher Hunter Greene.
He made one previous start vs. the Reds this season in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 7. He allowed a season-high seven hits, but worked out of a few difficult situations, throwing six scoreless innings and posting eight strikeouts over 97 pitches in the 7-0 shutout victory.
This marks his second career start at Great American Ball Park, first doing so on Sept. 22, 2024, the second-to-last start of his rookie season. Skenes dominated against the Reds in that outing, allowing just two hits and hitting a batter over five innings, while posting nine strikeouts over 73 pitches in the 2-0 win.
Skenes made two other starts vs. the Reds as a rookie in 2024, both at PNC Park. He first faced them on June 17, when he gave up six hits, a walk and an earned run over six innings, while striking out seven batters in the 4-1 win. He then gave up just two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings, adding nine strikeouts in a 7-0 win on Aug. 22.
He has given up just one earned run over 23 innings against the Reds in his career, posting a 0.39 ERA.
Skenes last started vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Sept. 16, where he gave up a solo home run, three earned runs, a season-high seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings, posting six strikeouts over 92 pitches in the 4-1 defeat.
That served as the shortest outing of his season and also the first time he ever gave up multiple runs in the first inning of a start.
Skenes, despite a 10-10 record over 31 starts, has had an excellent season, with a 2.03 ERA over 181.2 innings pitched, 209 strikeouts to 42 walks, a 0.96 WHIP and a .199 opposing batting average. He also has a 7.3 WAR, a 10.35 K/9, a 2.08 BB/9 and a 4.98 K/BB.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including the lowest ERA, and is the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Cincinnati Reds
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Jared Triolo
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
LF Tommy Pham
SS Nick Gonzales
2B Nick Yorke
C Henry Davis
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates