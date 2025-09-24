Pirates' Oneil Cruz Joins Exclusive Club After Latest HR
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz has struggled as of late, but his latest performance put him amongst some of the best players in franchise history.
Cruz hit a two-run home run in the top of the second inning off of Cincinnati Reds right-handed starting pitcher Brady Singer, sending a sinker 368 feet just over the left field wall, putting the Pirates up 4-0.
That home run proved crucial for the Pirates, as they ended up winning 4-2, serving as spoiler to the Reds, who fall a game behind the New York Mets in the National League Wild Card race.
Cruz also made that his first home run since Aug. 30 vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park and his 20th home run of the season.
He has also had success on the base paths for the Pirates, with 38 stolen bases on 43 attempts, and he ranks fourth in the MLB and first in the NL.
Cruz joins the 20-30 club, marking at least 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases. He is one of four Pirates player to join the club, along with Barry Bonds, who did it four times (1987, 1990-92), Andy Van Slyke, who did it twice in 1987 and 1988, and Starling Marte, who also did it in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
He and Bonds are also the only Pirates ever that hit at least 20 home runs and stole 35 bases in a season, with Bonds doing so four times (1987, 1990-92).
Cruz also is one of six Pirates players with multiple 20-20 seasons, which includes Bonds, who did so four times (1987, 1990-92), Andrew McCutchen, who did so three times, (2011-13), plus Dave Parker (1978-79), Marte (2018-19) and Van Slyke (1987-88), who did it twice.
He had a strong start to the season batting around .250 through early May, but has hit below .200 in June, August and September, dropping his batting average to .203.
Cruz did make history at the Home Run Derby at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 14. He hit one of his home runs 513 feet, which tied for the longest home run in the competition, outside of Coors Field, which has higher elevation and makes it easier to hit longer home runs.
He also made it past the first round, the Pirates player to do so, and finished with 34 home runs total, the most for a Pirates player in the competition.
Cruz also hit the hardest home run of the Statcast era (since 2015), at 122.9 mph, which went over the right field wall at PNC Park on May 25, against Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.
He has slashed .203/.302/.384 for an OPS of .686 in 132 games with the Pirates in 2025, with 94 hits in 463 at-bats, 18 doubles, three triples, the 20 home runs, 61 RBIs, 64 walks to 170 strikeouts and the 38 stolen bases.
