Pirates Pitching Prospect Working Back From Injury
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates prospect is working his way back from a long-term, reoccurring injury, that has hampered his development.
Left-handed pitcher Anthony Solometo made two starts for Double-A Altoona in early April 2025, before going on the 7-day injured list then the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder injury on May 7.
Solometo began a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on June 18, but gave up two earned runs and got pulled after just 0.2 innings pitched, as he continued dealing with the left shoulder injury.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said in his latest injury report that Solomeot is currently working on improving his shoulder and then will likely play catch at the end of September or early October.
“He is working on some different patterning exercises," Tomczyk said. "Overall strengthening of the shoulder and we envision him playing catch at the end of this month or early next month.”
Solometo struggled with Altoona in 2024, with a 1-7 record in 17 starts and 20 appearances, a 5.98 ERA over 58.2 innings pitched, 46 strikeouts to 35 walks and a .269 opposing batting average.
He spent time on the developmental list and went back down to both Bradenton and the Florida Complex League Pirates, trying to get back to form.
Solometo hails from Voorhees Township, N.J., 20 miles south east of Philadelphia. He originally played for Glouchester Catholic High School in in Glouchester City, N.J., committing to North Carolina prior to his freshman season and dominating as a sophomore in 2019 with a 5-2 record, a 1.59 ERA over 44 innings and 64 strikeouts.
He would transfer to Bishop Eustace Prepartory School in Pennsauken Township, N.J. before his junior year. He had a sensational senior season in 2021, with a 0.22 ERA over 32.1 innings pitched, while posting 65 strikeouts.
The Pirates selected Solometo with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Solometo would forgo his commitment to UNC and signed for $2.8 million with the Pirates.
He pitched with Bradenton in 2022, starting eight of 13 games, posting a 5-1 record, a 2.64 ERA over 47.2 innings pitched, 51 strikeouts to 19 walks, a 1.05 WHIP and a .188 opposing batting average.
Solometo earned his promotion to High-A Greensboro to start 2023, where he started 12 games, posting a 2-3 record over 58.2 innings pitched, 68 strikeouts to 25 walks, a 1.16 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .207.
He currently ranks 25th on the Pirates top 30 prospects and the eighth best pitcher, according to MLB Pipeline.
Solometo has also fallen behind other pitchers the Pirates have taken in recent drafts. Right-handers in Bubba Chandler (third round in 2021), Thomas Harrington (36th overall pick in 2022), Carmen Mlodzinski (31st overall in 2020) and Paul Skenes (first overall in 2023) plus left-hander Hunter Barco (second round in 2022), who all pitch or have pitched this season for the Pirates.
While Solometo's injuries have slowed down his development, other Pirates pitchers have taken longer to make it to the MLB, due to long-term injuries they've dealt with.
Two success stories of players who dealt with long-term injuries but made it to the Pirates include both right-handers in Braxton Ashcraft and Mike Burrows, who came in the 2018 and 2019 drafts, respectively, out of high school.
The Pirates will hope that Solometo gets healthy over this offseason and is ready to get back to his best form by spring training.
