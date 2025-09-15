Pirates Host Cubs on Roberto Clemente Day
The Pittsburgh Pirates (65-85) will open their final homestand of the season tonight against the Chicago Cubs (85-64) tonight, a date marked by MLB’s annual celebration of Roberto Clemente Day.
This year’s occasion — held each year on September 15th — carries special significance for the Pirates, who will honor their legendary Hall of Famer while aiming to improve their 10-11 record on this day since MLB formally established the tribute in 2002. A victory would push them to a .500 winning percentage on Clemente Day.
Roberto Clemente, who spent his entire 18-year career with the Pirates (1955–1972), was not only a 15-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion but also a humanitarian whose legacy transcends baseball.
He tragically died in a plane crash on December 31, 1972, while attempting to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. In his honor, MLB renamed its prestigious humanitarian award the Roberto Clemente Award in 1973, and then later designated September 15 as a day to celebrate his life and values. Clemente’s on-field achievements include a .317 career batting average, 3,000 hits, 12 Gold Gloves, and the 1966 National League MVP Award.
As part of the festivities, all Pirates players and on-field personnel will wear Clemente’s iconic No. 21 on their uniforms. The team will also showcase a customized tribute video highlighting his legacy, as well as the 30 club nominees for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award. Fans can vote for this year's winner up until September 28th.
The Pirates’ nominee, phenom starting pitcher Paul Skenes, is among the first-time honorees, recognized for his community contributions alongside his stellar pitching.
Having developed a strong personal connection to military causes during his time at the Air Force Academy, Skenes has continued to prioritize supporting veterans. This commitment has taken on added significance since he joined the Pirates, an organization based in a city with one of the nation’s largest veteran communities.
For the second year in a row, Skenes has pledged to donate $100 to the Gary Sinise Foundation for each strikeout he throws, with a goal of contributing more than $200,000 over his first two major league seasons. Beyond his work with military initiatives, Skenes has also devoted time to supporting young patients facing life-threatening illnesses.
While Skenes won't take the mound on Clemente Day, he will toe the rubber the day after. The series gains further intrigue on Tuesday, when Skenes (10-9, 1.92 ERA) faces Cubs rookie Cade Horton (10-4, 2.70 ERA) in a highly anticipated pitching matchup.
Skenes, the clear frontrunner for NL Cy Young, leads MLB in ERA (178.0) and ranks among the top pitchers in WHIP (.92, 3rd), batting average against (.193, 4th) and strikeouts (203, 4th).
Horton, in the midst of a standout rookie season, brings a formidable arsenal highlighted by his evolving changeup and curveball. This duel marks their first career head-to-head meeting, with many more potentially on the horizon for the two young hurlers.
As the baseball world reflects on Clemente’s enduring impact, tonight's game will underscore Major League Baseball's commitment to upholding the iconic Pirates' legacy.
Key Stats
- Home Cookin': The Pirates begin their final homestand with a 42-33 record at PNC Park
- Careful Cubbies: Leads MLB in walks over last seven days, as well as the last 30 days
- The Pirates and Cubs have met a total of 2,618 times. The Pirates lead the series 1,317-1,283.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Monday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.47 ERA, 56 K)
- CHC: RHP Jameson Taillon (9-6, 4.15 ERA, 83 K)
- Key Battle: Taillon vs Pirates OF Oneil Cruz (0-for-13 in 13 career AB against Taillon)
Game 2: Tuesday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (10-9, 1.92 ERA, 203 K)
- CHC: RHP Cade Horton (10-4, 2.70 ERA, 89 K)
- Key Battle: Skenes vs Cubs SS Dansby Swanson (2-for-7, 1 HR, 1 RBI in 7 career AB against Skenes)
Game 3: Wednesday, 12:35 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Johan Oviedo (2-0, 2.81 ERA, 29 K)
- CHC: LHP Matthew Boyd (13-8, 3.05 ERA, 146 K)
- Key Battle: Boyd vs Pirates DH Andrew McCutchen (.333 AVG, 1.218 OPS, 2 HR, 3 RBI in 12 career AB against Boyd)
Players to Watch
- SP Paul Skenes (PIT): Has not allowed more than 2 ER in a start since Aug 12 (4 ER @ MIL)
- 1B Spencer Horwitz (PIT): .294 AVG, 2 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI in last seven days
- SP Cade Horton (CHC): 6.1 IP, 1 ER in last start
- OF Ian Happ (CHC): .381 AVG, 1.220 OPS, 2 HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI over last seven days
