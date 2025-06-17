Pirates' Joey Bart Starting Catcher vs. Tigers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of their regular starters back and he'll make his return in their next game.
Joey Bart will start catcher for the Pirates in their series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, ending a more than three-week stint out. He will also bat sixth.
Bart suffered a concussion vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 27, which forced him out mid-game. He went on the seven-day concussion list on May 28 and started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 11.
He slashed .231/.444/.231 for an OPS of .675, with three hits in 13 at-bats, two RBIs and four walks to six strikeouts during his time with Indianapolis.
The Pirates ended Bart's rehab assignment prior to this game and reinstated him from the injured list.
He takes the place of Henry Davis, who started 11 games in Bart's absence. Endy Rodríguez made three starts, before going back on the Injured List with right elbow discomfort. Brett Sullivan also started three games, before the Pirates placed him on waivers, making room for Bart on the roster.
Bryan Reynolds heads back to right field, after starting the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 15 at designated hitter. He takes the place of Alexander Canario and bats third.
Andrew McCutchen will return to designated hitter and bat second for the Pirates.
Nick Gonzales and Ke'Bryan Hayes stay at second base and third base, respectively, but each moves down the batting order. Gonzales goes down to fifth from third, while Hayes moves down to eighth from seventh.
Adam Frazier will play left field for the sixth time in the past eight games. He moves down one spot in the lineup to seventh.
The Pirates keep the rest of the lineup, including Oneil Cruz in center field and leadoff, Spencer Horwitz at first base and batting fourth, plus Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and batting ninth.
Bailey Falter makes his 15th start of the season for the Pirates.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. Detroit Tigers
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
C Joey Bart
LF Adam Frazier
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
