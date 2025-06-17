Pirates Catcher Returns for Tigers Series
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will get one of their most important players back for their next series.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that catcher Joey Bart is back in the clubhouse and has a locker ahead of the Pirates' three-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, June 17-19.
Bart suffered a concussion in his last start vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 27 at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Guerriel Jr. fouled off a ball that hit off of Bart, but also swung and the back of his bat hit Bart on the head in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bart showed signs of nausea when he came back out for the bottom of the fifth inning and Henry Davis replaced him at catcher.
The Pirates then placed Bart on the seven-day concussion list on May 28. Bart received clearance from the MLB and the Players Association, allowing him to come back and start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 11.
He slashed .231/.444/.231 for an OPS of .675, with three hits in 13 at-bats, two RBIs and four walks to six strikeouts during his rehab assignment with Indianapolis.
Bart has played in 44 games this season, slashing .240/.347/.308 for an OPS of .655, with 35 hits in 146 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 11 RBIs and 21 walks to 40 strikeouts.
He struggled in May, slashing .183/.266/.211 for an OPS of .477, with 13 hits in 71 at-bats, two doubles, no triples nor home runs, four RBIs, seven walks to 14 strikeouts.
Bart also suffered an injury vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 11, leaving during the second inning with lower back discomfort. He eventually returned to catcher on April 17 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.
He has served as the starting catcher for the Pirates, doing so in 36 games. Davis took over his position in his absence, starting 26 of 31 games he's played in.
Endy Rodríguez came back to the Pirates on May 28 from his right index finger laceration he suffered on April 14, giving the Pirates two catchers in Bart's absence. Rodríguez then suffered another injury on June 6, going back on the Injured List with right elbow discomfort.
The Pirates selected the contract of Brett Sullivan on June 7. Sullivan started three games at catcher for the Pirates, before they placed him on waivers on June 16.
