Pirates Make Interesting Lineup Change vs. Braves
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made one intriguing change to their lineup, as they face the Atlanta Braves in the series opener at Truist Park.
The Pirates have Spencer Horwitz starting at first base against the Braves, coming in for rookie Rafael Flores, who started in the series finale vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 25, while also batting fifth.
They faces off against Braves left-handed pitcher in Joey Wentz, who started this season on the Pirates Opening Day roster and made 19 appearances out of the bullpen, before they designated him for assignment on
The Pirates designated Wentz for assignment on June 7, the Minnesota Twins claimed him off waivers on June 11, then designated Wentz for assignment on July 9 and the Braves claimed him off waivers on July 9. Wentz has made 12 starts in 13 outings for the Braves since joining.
Horwitz, a left-handed batter who normally doesn't start against left-handed pitchers comes back in for the Pirates, who took him out the day prior for Flores, a right-handed batter.
He has slashed .167/.271/.262 for an OPS of .533 in 41 games against southpaws this season, with just seven hits in 42 at-bats.
Horwitz has done much better against right-handed pitchers, slashing .277/.352/.433 for an OPS of .785 in 104 games, with 87 hits in 314 at-bats, 25 doubles, eight home runs, 42 RBIs, 36 walks to 59 strikeouts.
Oneil Cruz, who also normally sits out vs. left-handed pitching, will not start in this game either, as Alexander Canario stays in center field and bats seventh.
Cruz crashed into the center field wall vs. the Reds on Sept. 24, trying to make a play on a fly ball, which ended up resulting in an inside-the-park home run for Noelvi Marte. Cruz had trouble getting up, but stayed in the rest of the eighth inning, before the Pirates took him out for left ankle discomfort.
The Pirates didn't place Cruz on the injured list, so he is still available for the Pirates in their final series of the season.
Henry Davis is the only other change besides Horwitz in the lineup, taking over at catcher and batting ninth for the Pirates.
Jared Triolo stays at third base and at leadoff, Nick Gonzales continues at shortstop and batting second, while Nick Yorke stays at second base, but moves up one spot in the lineup to eighth, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Bryan Reynolds continues in right field and third in the lineup, while Tommy Pham also stays in left field, but drops one spot to sixth in the lineup, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Andrew McCutchen serves as the designated hitter and stays fourth in the batting order, finishing the Pirates' lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes his final start of the season for the Pirates against the Braves.
First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Atlanta Braves
3B Jared Triolo
SS Nick Gonzales
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Tommy Pham
CF Alexander Canario
2B Nick Yorke
C Henry Davis
