Pirates Make Five Lineup Changes vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a number of changes to their lineup ahead of their series finale vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Joey Bart returns to catcher after not starting in the previous game, as Henry Davis served as the Pirates catcher for right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes. Bart will hit fourth in the lineup.
Enmanuel Valdez makes his way back to first base, coming in for Matt Gorski, and will hit fifth in the lineup. He didn't play in the previous game, as Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore is left-handed, and Valdez, a left-handed batter, normally doesn't start against them.
Adam Frazier is back at second base and will hit seventh in the batting order. Just like Valdez, Frazier is a left-handed batter and sometimes doesn't start vs. left-handed pitchers.
Tommy Pham will start in left field, coming in for Alexander Canario, who has started four of the past six games there. Pham will hit eighth in the lineup.
Liover Peguero will make his second start of the season for the Pirates, but moves from second base to shortstop, while staying ninth in the batting order.
He takes over from Jared Triolo, who has just two hits in 22 at-bats, after starting the past eight games, with a slash line of .091/.182/.136 for an OPS of .329.
The Pirates will keep the same three batters at the top of the order, with Oneil Cruz playing center field and leading off, Bryan Reynolds working out of right field and hitting second and Andrew McCutchen serving as designated hitter and batting third in the lineup.
Ke'Bryan Hayes will also play third base again, but moves from fourth in the batting order to sixth, with both Bart and Valdez coming back in.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller will make his eighth start of the season. He dominated against the Cardinals last time out, allowing just four hits and a walk over 7.1 innings pitched, while posting six strikeouts in the eventual 2-1 win for the Pirates in 13 innings.
First pitch for this games is set for 1:15 p.m. (EST)
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
1B Enmanuel Valdez
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
2B Adam Frazier
LF Tommy Pham
SS Liover Peguero
