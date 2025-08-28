Pirates Make Four Lineup Changes vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in the series finale and the last time in 2025, with a chance to win an important road series.
The Pirates lost the series opener, 7-6 on a walk-off in the ninth inning on Aug. 25, but beat the Cardinals in back-to-back games, 8-3 on Aug. 26 and 2-1 on Aug. 27. A win for the Pirates would mark their first series win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium since winning two of three games, Sept. 1-3, 2023.
Pittsburgh would also finish the season 8-5 against the Cardinals with a win, as they swept them at PNC Park, June 30-July 2, got swept at Busch Stadium, May 5-7, and won two out of three games at PNC Park, April 7-9.
The Pirates made four lineup changes for this game, with Bryan Reynolds taking over at designated hitter for Andrew McCutchen, batting third, and Jack Suwinski taking over in right field and batting seventh.
Reynolds served as the designated hitter in the series opener and marks his 30th game this season in that spot. He started 14 straight games there from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Suwinski makes his 12th start in right field for the Pirates this season and his first since the series finale vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 10.
Joey Bart takes over at catcher from Henry Davis, who started the last tow games, and will bat sixth, his eighth time doing so in 2025.
Liover Peguero also comes in for Jared Triolo at shortstop and will bat eighth. This is his ninth time playing shortstop and his second time vs. the Cardinals this series.
Spencer Horwitz stays on at first base, but moves back to the leadoff spot for the 30th time in 2025 and the first time since the series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Aug. 22.
Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but moves up one spot to fourth in the lineup, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa stays at third base and ninth in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Oneil Cruz makes his third straight start at center field since returning from injury, but moves up two spots to fifth in the lineup. Tommy Pham, who hit the go-ahead, two-RBI single in the win the game prior, moves up two spots to second in the batting order, completing the Pirates outfield and lineup.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft makes his fifth start of the season for the Pirates, taking on the Cardinals for the first time in his career.
Ashcraft made his last start in the vs. the Rockies on Aug. 22, allowing just one hit and a walk in five innings, while posting six strikeouts over 65 pitches, both career-highs, in the 9-0 win.
This makes it his fourth straight start, with his previous two coming vs. the Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 9 and the series opener vs. Chicago the Cubs on Aug. 15 at Wrigley Field. He made his first career start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 23.
Ashcraft has a 4-2 record, a 2.70 ERA over 46.2 innings pitched, 43 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .233 opposing batting average and a 1.18 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. (EST)
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Tommy Pham
DH Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
RF Jack Suwinski
SS Liover Peguero
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
