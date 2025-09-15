Pirates Send Outfielder Back Down to Minors
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder is headed back to the minor leagues, following a short stint at the MLB level.
Pirates outfielder Ji Hwan Bae doesn't have a locker in the clubhouse ahead of the series opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh manager Don Kelly spoke pregame and said that they are optioning Bae to Triple-A Indianapolis, as they activated outfielder Jack Suwinski from the 10-day injured list.
The Pirates recalled Bae from Indianapolis on Sept. 7, as they optioned outfielder Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A.
Bae started four games over his seven-game stint with the Pirates, including three times in left field and once in right field, which was the series finale vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 14.
He didn't have a hit in nine at-bats, with four walks and four strikeouts during this recent stint. He scored off a walk vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park in his first game on Sept. 7, while stealing two bases off two walks vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sept. 10. He got caught stealing in his final game off a walk as well.
Bae has just one hit in 20 at-bats in 13 with the Pirates in 2025, struggling massively from the plate for a team that already is one of the worst offensive ballclubs in the MLB.
He made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates, starting in left field against the Miami Marlins in the third game on March 29 at loanDepot Park. He had no hits in four at-bats, striking out three times, as the Pirates lost on a walk-off, 5-4 in 12 innings.
Bae got in as a pinch-runner the following game vs. the Marlins on March 30 in the eighth inning, coming in for designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, with the score 2-2 with two outs.
Bae had three different attempts stealing second base, where he went and then ran back, even on a 3-1 count, which right fielder Jack Suwinski walked on.
He stayed on, even though he appeared to pull his hamstring, and would steal third base, before a crew chief review looked at it and called him out.
The Pirates would go on to lose that game on a walk-off as well, 3-2 in nine innings, as they won just one of their four games against the Marlins on the road.
Pittsburgh sent Bae down to Indianapolis on April 3, making room for outfielder Alexander Canario on the 26-man active roster.
He played in 23 games at Triple-A, slashing .258/.343/.376 for an OPS of .719, with 24 hits in 93 at-bats, eight doubles, one home run, six RBIs, six stolen bases on eight attempts and 11 walks to 22 strikeouts.
Bae returned to the Pirates on on May 9, as they placed infielder Enmanuel Valdez on the Injured List.
He played in five games from May 10-14, coming in as a pinch-runner the first three games and starting in center field while hitting eighth in the batting order the past two games on the road against the New York Mets.
Bae would score twice in the ninth inning in the 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 10 and against the Mets in the 4-3 loss on May 12. He also laid down a successful bunt on May 14 and scored off a home run from Pirates utilityman Jared Triolo in the 4-0 win vs. the Mets.
He played almost four months with Triple-A Indianapolis between his last two MLB stints, after the Pirates sent him down on May 16.
He played in one game on May 21, but then Indianapolis placed him on the 7-day injured list on May 23, retroactive to May 22.
Bae started a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on June 17, where he slashed .294/.368/.353 for an OPS of .721 in six games, before Indianapolis activated him off the 7-day injured list on June 27.
He played 36 games from June 27 to Aug.17, where he hit well, slashing .316/.414/.456 for an OPS Of .869, with 43 hits in 136 at-bats, nine doubles, five triples, 14 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 20 walks to 29 strikeouts.
Bae went back on the 7-day injured list on Aug. 20, retroactive to Aug. 19, and Indianapolis activated him off the 7-day injured list on Aug. 30.
He played four games with Indianapolis, with just three hits in 17 at-bats, before coming back to the Pirates.
The Pirates now have an outfield group of Canario, Oneil Cruz, McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Bryan Reynolds, Suwinski and rookie utility man Nick Yorke.
