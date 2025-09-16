Three Hits? Pirates Embarrassed in Shutout to Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continued their poor performance from the plate in 2025, with just three hits in a 4-0 shutout loss to the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at PNC Park.
The Pirates have now lost eight of nine games, which includes suffering back-to-back sweeps vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 5-7 at PNC Park, and the Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 9-11 at Camden Yards, plus two out of three losses to the Washington Nationals in their last series, Sept. 12-14.
Pittsburgh falls to 65-86 overall and 42-34 at home, while Chicago improves to 86-64 overall and 40-35 on the road.
Pirates rookie right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft had a strong first two innings, striking out four Cubs batters, including three in the first inning.
Ashcraft then allowed a solo home run to Cubs first baseman Michael Busch, who hit a 95.1 mph four-seam fastball and sent it 418 feet into the 'Pirates' lawn sign in center field, putting the road team up 1-0 in the top of the third inning.
That marked the third home run that Ashcraft has given up in 2025 and his first since July 4 in the series opener vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
He then gave up back-to-back singles to second baseman Nico Hoerner and left fielder Ian Happ, and threw a wild pitch, scoring Hoerner and doubling the Cubs' lead at 2-0, before getting the final two outs.
Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo got himself in scoring position by singling with two outs in the bottom of the third inning and stealing second base, but first baseman Spencer Horwitz flew out to end the inning.
Ashcraft continued his struggles into the top of the fourth inning, giving up a leadoff double to Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who stole third base and scored off another double Ashcraft gave up, this time to shortstop Dansby Swanson, with the road team extending their lead to 3-0.
He would get the next two batters out, before Pirates manager Don Kelly took him out for right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders, who closed out the inning.
Sanders made his first appearance for the Pirates since Aug. 13 in the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, marking a month since he spent time back at Triple-A Indianapolis.
Ashcraft finished his outing vs. the Cubs by allowing a career-high six hits and tying his career-high with three earned runs allowed over 70 pitches.
Sanders, himself, gave up a solo home run to Crow-Armstrong, who crushed a 95.7 mph fastball over the plate 414 feet into the right field seats, adding onto the Cubs' lead at 4-0.
He then walked Cubs right fielder Willi Castro and allowed a single to third baseman Matt Shaw, which led to Kelly bringing in right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas, who ended the inning.
The Pirates gave themselves opportunities to score over the next two innings, but didn't take advantage.
Horwitz hit a two-out double in the bottom of the sixth inning and right fielder Bryan Reynolds walked, but left fielder Tommy Pham grounded into a force out.
Both designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and catcher Joey Bart walked in the seventh inning, but second baseman Nick Yorke also hit into a force out.
Shortstop Nick Gonzales hit a single and then center fielder Jack Suwinski, who came off the 10-day injured list the same day, walked to put two Pirates baserunners on with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Oneil Cruz pinch-hit for Bart and hit a grounder, which moved both Pirates baserunners into scoring position, then Yorke walked, loading the bases with two outs.
Third baseman Jared Triolo came on with a chance to tie the game and struckout, ending the game in a shutout defeat.
While the Pirates had little offense, they got a good outing from Nicolas, who allowed just one hit over two scoreless innings, and right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta, who threw 1.1 scoreless innings.
The 16 shutout defeats for the Pirates are tied for the most in the MLB with the Colorado Rockies, who have a 41-109 record, the worst in baseball.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates