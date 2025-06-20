Pirates Outlast Tigers in Extra Innings, Avoid Sweep
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates overcame a blown lead and a rain delay, as they defeated the Detroit Tigers, 8-4 in extra innings at Comerica Park.
The Pirates end a four-game losing streak with the win and avoid a sweep by the Tigers, who won 7-3 on June 17 and 9-2 in the first game of the double header, plus the last two games vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, 2-1 on June 14 and 3-2 in extra innings on June 15.
Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales hit a cutter over the middle from Tigers left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Horton 395 feet into the right field seats for a solo home run, giving the road team a 1-0 lead.
Left fielder Adam Frazier singled immediately afterwards and third baseman Jared Triolo hit a four-seam fastball in the lower part of the zone 422 feet to center field for a two-run home run, putting the Pirates up 3-0 in the top of the second inning.
Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen added on to the lead, as he hit a slider over the middle of the plate for a solo home run to left field, making it 4-0 in the top of the third inning.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz and Gonzales hit back-to-back one out singles after the home run. Frazier would ground out, moving both runners up, but Triolo struck out, as the Pirates didn't score any more.
Skenes got through the first two innings with ease, but allowed a leadoff double to Tigers catcher Jake Rogers in the bottom of the third inning.
He struck out Tigers shortstop Trey Sweeney, but walked third baseman Colt Keith, putting two runners on. He would get out of the inning with a double play from second baseman Gleyber Torres.
Skenes posted two strikeouts in the bottom of the fourth inning and led off the top of the fifth inning with a strikeout, but walked both Rogers and Sweeney.
He forced Keith into a grounder, which looked like the Pirates turned a double play, but the umpire only called Sweeney out at second base, putting runners at the corners with two outs.
Skenes then allowed a double to Torres, scoring both Rogers and Sweeney, as the Tigers cut the deficit to just 3-2.
Torres moved to third base on a wild pitch from Skenes, but he got right fielder Kerry Carpenter to line out and ended the inning.
Skenes finished his outing after six innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and a career-high five walks, but tying his season-high of nine strikeouts over 105 pitches, the second most he's thrown in a game this season.
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson came out for the bottom of the seventh inning, holding a MLB-longest streak of 30 consecutive batters retired.
Gonzales made a great diving play to get the first out of the inning, but then Mattson allowed a double to Sweeney and then a two-run home run to Keith, who went way above and outside to hit his fastball over the left field wall, tying the game at 4-4.
That also gave Skenes a no-decision, keeping him at 4-6 overall in 16 starts, despite a 1.85 ERA.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson put in a strong relief appearance for the Pirates, allowing no hits, walks nor runs over 1.1 innings pitched, keeping it tied headed into the ninth inning.
Catcher Henry Davis walked and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled with one out in the top of the ninth inning for the Pirates, giving them a chance to take the lead.
The Pirates didn't get anything, as both center fielder Oneil Cruz and McCutchen struck out, ending that chance.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana took over in the bottom of the ninth inning and got left fielder Zack McKinstry to fly out before the game entered a rain delay that took an hour and 15 minutes, resuming at 10:05 p.m.
Right-handed pitcher David Bednar entered following the rain delay, struck out Rogers and got Sweeney to ground out, sending the game into extra innings.
Tommy Pham came in as a pinch-runner for McCutchen at second base and Ke'Bryan Hayes pinch-hit for Horwitz in the top of the 10th inning.
Hayes hit a leadoff single and Pham went home, sliding home past Rogers, and home plate umpire Dexter Kelley called him safe.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch challenged the call, but the play stood, as Rogers' tag didn't land on Pham, giving the Pirates a 5-4 lead.
Gonzales singled afterwards, Frazier bunted and moved the runners and Tigers left-handed pitcher Brant Hurter intentionally walked Triolo, loading the bases.
Joey Bart came in as a pinch-hitter for right fielder Jack Suwinski and came through with a single, scoring Hayes and keeping the bases loaded.
Davis struck out and then Kiner-Falefa singled, scoring Gonzales and Triolo, increasing the Pirates' lead to 8-4.
Bednar shut down the 10th inning for the Pirates, as they secured the victory and ended their road trip.
The Pirates head back to Pittsburgh, where they host the Texas Rangers for a weekend series at PNC Park.
