Pirates' Paul Skenes Battles Tigers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates begin their series vs. the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park with right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes taking the mound.
Skenes makes his first start since he started for the National League in the All-Star Game at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 15.
He dominated in his outing, striking out Tigers duo, second baseman Gleyber Torres and left fielder Riley Greene, then forced New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge into a groundout.
This marked his second All-Star Game that he started, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history that started consecutive All-Star Games in the first and second seasons of their career.
Skenes faced the Tigers earlier this season, with his first coming in the doubleheader at Comerica Park on June 19. He allowed two runs over six innings, while posting nine strikeouts, but would finish with a no-decision in the 8-4 win in extra innings.
He made his fourth MLB start vs. the Tigers at Comerica Park on May 29, 2024, also the second game of a doubleheader. He allowed two runs over six innings and posted nine strikeouts in the 10-2 win.
Skenes takes on Tigers right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty, not AL All-Star starting pitcher in lefty Tarik Skubal, who started vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 20.
His most recent start for the Pirates came against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the series opener on July 11, where he allowed only two runs over five innings, but took a loss in the 2-1 defeat.
The Pirates only made one lineup change, as Henry Davis will take over as catcher from Joey Bart and hit eighth in the lineup. This is the ninth straight game that the Pirates have alternated between Davis and Bart at catcher.
It is also the 17th consecutive start that Davis will catch for Skenes this season, where he hopes to get him his first win since May 28 vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field and first win at home since April 14 vs. the Washington Nationals.
The Pirates maintain the same outfield, with Bryan Reynolds in right field and batting third, Oneil Cruz in center field and batting fifth and Jack Suwinski staying in left field and seventh in the batting order for the second straight game.
They also have the same infield, with Spencer Horwitz playing first base and leading off, Nick Gonzales playing second base and batting fourth, Ke'Bryan Hayes playing third base and hitting sixth, moving up two spots from the game prior, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa staying at shortstop and ninth in the batting order.
Andrew McCutchen stays second in the lineup and at designated hitter, rounding out the lineup.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Detroit Tigers
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Jack Suwinski
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
