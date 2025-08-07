Pirates' Paul Skenes Takes Mound Against Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates open their four-game series vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park with All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes on the mound.
This is Skenes' first start against the Reds this season, not appearing in the first series at Great American Ball Park, April 11-13, or the second series at PNC Park, May 19-21.
He excelled in his three starts against the Reds in his rookie season, allowing one earned run over 17 innings pitched for a 0.53 ERA. He also posted nine strikeouts each in his last two outings vs. the Reds and seven strikeouts in his first start, making it 25 strikeouts and a 13.2 K/9.
This makes it his first season with at least 24 starts, after he reached 23 last season in his National League Rookie of the Year campaign.
Skenes threw five innings of scoreless baseball vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2, but gave up four earned runs, including a three-run home run, for a no-decision in an 8-5 loss.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA (2.02) and opposing batting average (.187) third in WHIP (0.92), eighth in strikeouts (154) and the 12th most innings pitched (138.0).
The Pirates will face off against Reds right-handed starting pitcher Brady Singer, which changes their lineup, after they faced San Francisco Giants left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray in the series finale at PNC Park on Aug. 6.
Spencer Horwitz returns at first base and leads off for the Pirates, coming in for Liover Peguero. Oneil Cruz also comes back in center field and will bat fourth, taking over from Alexander Canario.
Jack Suwinski will play in left field and bat sixth vs. the Reds, coming in for Tommy Pham, who started the last four games in the position. This is Suwinski's ninth start in left field and first since the series finale vs. the Giants at Oracle Park on July 30.
Bryan Reynolds continues on in right field and third in the lineup, rounding out the outfield for the Pirates.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base, but moves up two spots to second in the lineup, his fourth time batting there this year. Jared Triolo stays at shortstop, but moves up one spot to eighth in the lineup, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues on at third base and ninth in the lineup.
Henry Davis takes over at catcher from Joey Bart, making his 20th consecutive start with Skenes on the mound, and will bat eighth in the lineup.
Andrew McCutchen stays on at designated hitter and bats fifth for the second straight game, completing the Pirates' lineup.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Cincinnati Reds
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
RF Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
LF Jack Suwinski
SS Jared Triolo
C Henry Davis
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
