Pirates Scouting Tigers Prospects Ahead of Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are readying for a busy MLB trade deadline on July 31 and looking for the best future talent they can land that will benefit them for 2026 and forward.
Tony Paul of the Detroit News reported that the Pirates have scouted the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, as they find the top prospects on their team.
The Tigers have reportedly targeted Pirates right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar and Paul reported that the Pirates' asking price for Bednar, "appears to be bananas."
MLB Pipeline ranks 11 of the top 30 prospects from the Tigers at Double-A, including five of their top 10 prospects and four of their top five prospects.
This includes their top, second and fourth and fifth overall prospects in shortstop Kevin McGonigle, outfielder Max Clark, first baseman/catcher Josue Briceño and catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo, who all rank in the top 100.
MLB Pipeline ranks McGonigle at sixth overall, Clark at 10th overall, Briceño at 51st overall and Liranzo at 77th overall.
The Pirates need bats and any offense they can get, which they'll most certainly target at the trade deadline.
They rank amongst the worst teams in most hitting metrics, with the least runs (358), home runs (69), RBIs (346), tied for the least doubles (146), third least hits (805) and tied for the seventh most strikeouts (918).
The Pirates also have the worst slugging percentage (.340) and OPS (.640), third worst batting average (.230) and tied for the fifth worst on-base percentage (.300).
Bednar struggled at the beginning of this season, with a 27.00 ERA with two losses in three games vs. the Miami Marlins in the opening series, which resulted in the Pirates sending him down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1.
This came off the back of a poor 2024 season, with just 23 saves in 30 opportunities and losing his closer role at the end of August.
He returned on April 19 and has found his best form again, with just six earned runs allowed over 36.0 innings pitched in 38 appearances for a 1.50 ERA, with 50 strikeouts to eight walks.
Bednar is also a perfect 16-for-16 on save opportunities and hasn't allowed an earned run over his last 23 outings since May 24.
He won NL Reliever of the Month honors for June, with a 2-1 record in 10 appearances, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced.
Bednar has one more year of team control with his third year of arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2026 season.
He was a two-time All-Star in 2022 and 2023, leading the National League in saves with 39 out of 42 opportunities in the latter season.
The Pirates also have more trade leverage with Bednar, as another valued closer in Cleveland Guardians right-hander Emmanuel Clase is on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of the MLB's sports-betting investigation.
Pittsburgh has only traded only player so far in July, sending utilityman Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney.
