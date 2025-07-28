Pirates Hint at Starting Pitchers vs. Giants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will head out to the west coast with a ready, starting rotation, as they take on the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series, July 28-30, at Oracle Park.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller will take the mound in the series opener for the Pirates, taking on Giants left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt. Whisenhunt will make his MLB debut vs. the Pirates and MLB Pipeline ranks him as the Giants' third best prospect. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. (EST).
Keller had a solid outing in his most recent start vs. the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on July 22, allowing three runs over six innings pitched, while posting five strikeouts in the 8-5 victory.
He has had an excellent season, despite a 4-10 record in 21 starts. He has 15 quality starts, tied for the most in the MLB. A quality start is when a starting pitcher throws six innings and allows three runs or fewer.
Keller has a 3.53 ERA over 125.0 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 30 walks, a .239 opposing batting average, a 1.16 WHIP and his innings pitched rank 19th most in the MLB.
This may mark the final start for Keller in a Pirates uniform, as multiple teams have shown trade interest ahead of the deadline on July 31.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter makes the start in the second game on July 29, taking on Giants right-handed starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who is in his 21st season at the MLB level. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. (EST).
Falter bounced back with an incredible outing in the 6-1 series finale win over the Tigers on July 23, allowing just four hits and one earned run through seven innings pitched, matching a season-high.
He has a 7-5 record through 21 starts, a 3.82 ERA over 108.1 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts to 35 walks, a .235 opposing batting average and a 1.18 WHIP.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows will take over for the series finale for the Pirates vs. the Giants, who don't have a starting pitcher listed. First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m. (EST).
Burrows had a strong start in the series opener vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 25, allowing three hits and a walk, while posting five strikeouts over a career-high six innings pitched. He wouldn't get the win, as the Pirates had one hit all game and lost 1-0 in extra innings.
He has a 1-3 record through 11 starts and 12 appearances, a 4.15 ERA over 52.0 innings pitched, 53 strikeouts to 20 walks, a .246 opposing batting average and a 1.33 WHIP.
This will mark the first series between the Pirates and Giants this season. They will also face off at PNC Park next week, Aug. 4-6, finishing the two series in 2025.
