Pirates Sending Pitcher to Minors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsbugh Pirates have sent one of their pitchers back down to the minor leagues.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson doesn't have a locker ahead of the series opener vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field and that he's headed back down to Triple-A Indianapolis.
He also reported that this is the corresponding move for right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who the Pirates have called up from Triple-A.
The Pirates recalled Mattson on May 20, as they placed right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day Injured List
Mattson pitched in three games during the latest series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, May 22-25.
He gave up a solo home run in the series opener to designated hitter Christian Yelich in the sixth inning on May 22, but had two scoreless outings on May 23, getting two outs in the ninth inning, and then 1.1 innings pitched on May 24.
Mattson had a 2-0 record in 16 appearances out of the bullpen, a 2.50 ERA over 16.0 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to five walks and an opposing batting average of .182 with Indianapolis, before the Pirates recalled him.
Mattson played for Harbor Creek High School in Harborcreek, Pa. in Erie County, where he played baseball and basketball. He had an excellent senior season, posting a 0.67 ERA and a 6-0 record, while also hitting .531 in 2014.
He would eventually play for Pitt in college, primarily pitching out of the bullpen, improving each season.
This culminated in a 2017 season, where he posted a 2.97 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched, with only 10 earned runs on the year. He also held opposing hitters to a .227 batting average and made 41 strikeouts to just 10 walks.
The Los Angeles Angels selected Mattson in the 19th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, where he would spend the next three seasons with in the minor league system.
Los Angeles would trade him, along with three other players, to the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed pitcher Dylan Bundy on Dec. 4, 2019.
He didn't play in the 2020 season, as there was no minor league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he would get his shot the following year.
The Orioles added him to the 40-man roster on Nov. 20, 2020 and he earned his promotion to the MLB on May 3, 2021.
He made his debut on May 7 and made four appearances out of the bullpen for Baltimore. He finished with a 6.23 ERA in 4.1 innings pitched, allowing five hits, five walks, three earned runs and making three strikeouts.
Balitmore sent him to Triple-A Norfolk on April 8, 2022 and then released him on July 18.
Mattson would spend time pitching for the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League in 2022 and then for Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2023.
He would make his way back by signing a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins on June 22, 2023, pitching for Double-A Wichita Wind Surge before choosing free agency in the offseason.
Mattson then signed a minor league deal with the Pirates on Dec. 11, 2023 and pitched for them starting in 2024.
He made eight appearances for Double-A Altoona, with a 2-1 record, eight appearances, 11.0 innings pitched and a 3.27 ERA.
Mattson then moved up to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 7, where he 29 appearances and three starts. He had a 5-1 record, 3.15 ERA in 60.0 innings pitched, 76 strikeouts to 33 walks and holding opposing hitters to a .208 batting average.
The Pirates selected his contract on Sept. 18, marking a three-year absence from the majors.
Mattson would make three appearances, posting two scoreless showings out of the bullpen. He only allowed one hit in 5.1 innings of work, a three-run home run, that bumped up his ERA to 5.06, but also made six strikeouts.
The Pirates signed him to a minor league contract this offseason.
Pittsburgh will have a bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers in Chase Shugart, Tanner Rainey, Dennis Santana, David Bednar and Ashcraft, plus left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki, Caleb Ferguson and Joey Wentz.
The Pirates also have starting rotation of right-handed pitchers in Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and Mike Burrows, plus left-handed pitchers in Bailey Falter and Andrew Heaney.
