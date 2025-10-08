Pirates' Oneil Cruz Named in Potential Trade
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will make many moves this offseason, but could potentially move center fielder Oneil Cruz.
Cruz struggled last season for the Pirates, slashing .200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676, with 94 hits in 478 at-bats, 20 home runs, 18 doubles, three triples, 38 stolen bases on 43 attempts and 64 walks to 178 strikeouts.
He had the lowest batting average of any qualified batter, and his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS all ranked in the bottom 25 in the MLB.
His 20 home runs still led the Pirates and his 38 stolen bases tied him for the National League lead, along with New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto.
Cruz became one of just one of just four Pirates players to have a 20-30 season, with Barry Bonds, who did it four times (1987, 1990-92), Andy Van Slyke, who did it twice in 1987 and 1988, and Starling Marte, who also did it in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
He made history at the Home Run Derby at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 14. He hit one of his home runs 513 feet, which tied for the longest home run in the competition, outside of Coors Field, which has higher elevation and makes it easier to hit longer home runs.
Cruz also made it past the first round, the Pirates player to do so, and finished with 34 home runs total, the most for a Pirates player in the competition.
He also hit the hardest home run of the Statcast era (since 2015), at 122.9 mph, which went over the right field wall at PNC Park on May 25, against Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.
His great plays at the plate also come as frustrating with his 174 strikeouts the fourth most in a season in Pirates history and only seven less than his 181 strikeouts in 2024, the second most in franchise history.
Cruz also spent his first full season in center field for the Pirates, after previously featuring at shortstop. He had some difficult moments, like his fielding blunder vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20, but also an incredible throw home for an out vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote in his article, "8 Realistic MLB Trades That Could Happen In 2025-26 Offseason," that the Pirates could trade Cruz to the Detroit Tigers for catcher/first baseman prospect Josue Briceño.
Briceño slashed .266/.383/.500 for an OPS of .883 across 100 games at both High-A and Double-A, with 97 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 76 RBIs, 66 walks to 87 strikeouts.
MLB Pipeline ranks him as the third best prospect in the Tigers farm system and the 33rd best prospect in baseball.
The Pirates did take calls on Cruz ahead of the trade deadline, but that they wouldn't move him unless they got a great offer, which they likely didn't get after keeping him on.
Rymer sees the trade working out for the Pirates, as although Cruz has three more seasons of team control through 2028, he doesn't have a great bat, despite the statistical feats.
He also sees the Pirates gaining a strong bat in Briceño, who would help a team that ranked last in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS last season. The Pirates did reportedly scout Double-A Erie ahead of the trade deadline, where Briceño was at.
"The Bucs were reportedly fielding calls on Cruz ahead of the trade deadline, and that alone was significant after he had been off-limits earlier in the year," Rymer wrote.
"Though Cruz is still just 27 and controlled through 2028, the Bucs have to take the approach that he is what he is and no more. The video game-esque talent is there, but he's basically a league-average bat anyway."
"Even if his defensive home is in question, the Bucs would stand to upgrade by swapping out Cruz for Briceño. He's done nothing but hit over the last 365 days, following a huge showing in the Arizona Fall League with a .883 OPS and 20 homers in the minors this year."
