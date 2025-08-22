Pirates Announce Lineup vs MLB-Worst Rockies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start their weekend series at PNC Park, taking on the Colorado Rockies, who possess the worst record in the MLB.
The Rockies come to Pittsburgh at 37-91, eight less wins than the second worst team in the MLB in the Chicago White Sox, who are 45-82 overall
Colorado did take two out of three games against Pittsburgh in their series at Coors Field at the beginning of the month. They erased deficits of 9-0 in the first inning, a 15-6 in the fifth inning and 16-12 in the ninth inning, winning 17-16 in an historic comeback on Aug. 1.
They also came back from five runs down and won 8-5 in the next game on Aug. 2, before the Pirates won 9-5 on Aug. 3, avoiding the sweep.
The Pirates come into this game off the back of a series win over the Toronto Blue Jays, taking two of three games over the team with the best record in the American League.
They made four changes to their lineup, as they look to finish their homestand with a strong showing vs. the Rockies.
Bryan Reynolds moves back to right field, coming in for Ronny Simon, and bats third. Andrew McCutchen resumes his spot at designated hitter, that Reynolds was in, and bats fifth.
Jared Triolo moves back to shortstop, where he's started 12 games since returning to the Pirates on Aug. 1, from third base. He takes over from Liover Peguero and stays at seventh in the lineup. Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves back to third base and stays at ninth in the batting order.
Spencer Horwitz continues on at first base, but moves into the leadoff spot and Nick Gonzales stays at second base and second in the lineup, rounding out the infield for the Pirates.
Jack Suwinski stays at center field and bats sixth and Tommy Pham continues on in left field, but moves up one spot to fourth in the batting order, completing the Pirates outfield. Henry Davis also stays on at catcher and bats eighth again.
Rookie right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft makes this his fourth start of the season and his 20th appearance, with his 16 others coming out of the bullpen.
This is his third straight start for the Pirates, with his last coming vs. the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Aug. 15. Ashcraft threw 61 pitches over five innings, both career-highs, allowing just three hits and one earned run, while posting four strikeouts in a no-decision, which the Pirates eventually won 3-2.
Ashcraft also started vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 9, throwing 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, a walk, a hit batter, an earned run and posting a career-high five strikeouts in a no-decision.
He pitched vs. the Rockies on Aug. 2, right after Skenes, and allowed three earned runs in two innings out of the bullpen, taking the loss.
Ashcraft has done well for the Pirates since joining on May 26, with a 3-2 record, a 3.02 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, a .248 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.
Pirates top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler is now with the team and could make his MLB debut in this contest, coming in as a bulk relief pitcher, following Ashcraft.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Colorado Rockies
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
RF Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Jack Suwinski
SS Jared Triolo
C Henry Davis
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates