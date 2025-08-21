Pirates Reveal Upcoming Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes battles a familiar opponent, who he took on earlier this month.
Skenes will start the series finale vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Aug. 24, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m., due to Roku broadcasting the game. The Rockies don't have a starting pitcher named for this contest.
He faced off against the Rockies for the first time in his career back on Aug. 2 at Coors Field. Skenes threw five scoreless innings before giving up a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, and finished with four earned runs over five innings in the 8-5 road defeat.
Skenes hasn't performed as well in August, with a 4.29 ERA over four starts and 21.0 innings pitched. This includes July, when he earned National League Pitcher of the Month honors, posting a 0.67 ERA, the fifth lowest in a month by a Pirates starting pitcher with a minimum of 25.0 innings pitched.
He performed well in his last outing, where he battled the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 18.
Skenes finished his most recent start with five hits, one walk and two earned runs allowed over six innings, while posting eight strikeouts over 96 pitches in a no-decision, ending in a 5-2 win for the Pirates.
He still has had an incredible season overall, despite a dip in form in August, especially at PNC Park. Those two runs he allowed ended both a 30.1 inning scoreless streak and a 33.1 inning streak without giving up an earned run at home, last doing so vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on June 8 and vs. the Houston Astros on June 3, respectively.
Skenes has a 4-4 record in 12 starts at PNC Park in 2025, with a 1.81 ERA over 74.2 innings pitched, 78 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .193 opposing batting average and a 0.88 WHIP.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in the MLB this season, including the lowest ERA (2.16), third lowest opposing batting average (.198), the fifth most strikeouts (174), the sixth lowest WHIP (0.96) and the seventh most innings pitched (154.0).
Pirates manager Don Kelly announced that rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft will start the series opener on Aug. 22, facing off against right-handed pitcher Anthony Senzatela. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Ashcraft makes this his fourth start of the season and his 20th appearance, with his 16 others coming out of the bullpen.
This is his third straight start for the Pirates, with his last coming vs. the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Aug. 15. Ashcraft threw 61 pitches over five innings, both career-highs, allowing just three hits and one earned run, while posting four strikeouts in a no-decision, which the Pirates eventually won 3-2.
Ashcraft also started vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 9, throwing 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, a walk, a hit batter, an earned run and posting a career-high five strikeouts in a no-decision.
He pitched vs. the Rockies on Aug. 2, right after Skenes, and allowed three earned runs in two innings out of the bullpen, taking the loss.
Ashcraft has done well for the Pirates since joining on May 26, with a 3-2 record, a 3.02 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, a .248 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.
Pirates top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler will join the team ahead of the series opener vs. the Rockies. He may not necessarily make his debut, but he will serve as a bulk relief pitcher, like Ashcraft does, going forward.
Fellow rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows will start the second game of the series on Aug. 23 against the Rockies, taking on left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Burrows had a strong outing against the Cubs on Aug. 16, allowing just five hits, two walks and one earned run over five innings pitched, with four strikeouts in a no-decision, the Pirates lost 3-1.
He will make his 16th start of the season and his 17th appearance of 2025, as he holds a 1-4 record, a 4.46 ERA overall 72.2 innings pitched, 73 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .237 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.
This will mark Burrows' first ever time facing the Rockies and he'll aim for just his second win of the season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates