Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Goes Deep vs. Tigers
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen continued his strong hitting stretch in the most recent game vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
McCutchen saw an 83.1 mph slider over the middle of the plate from Tigers right-handed pitcher Keider Montero and hit it 383 feet out into the left field seats for a solo home run in the top of the third inning.
This was the third home run of the game for the Pirates at this point, as second baseman Nick Gonzales also hit a solo home run and third baseman Jared Triolo hit a two-run home run, both in the top of the third inning, with McCutchen giving the road team a 4-0 lead.
It was also the 2,214 hit of his MLB career, tying him with Hall of Famer Joe Dimaggio at No. 185 all-time.
McCutchen now has eight home runs this season, with his last one coming in a 2-1 defeat to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 14. This marked his 18th at the historic ballpark, the most for an active visiting player.
He hit his No. 241 home run with the Pirates against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 11, a three-run homer in the 5-2 victory.
That home run put him third all-time in Pirates history, surpassing Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente (1955-72).
McCutchen also hit a solo home run vs. the Marlins on March 30 at loanDepot Park, a three-run home run vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 22, a solo home run off of former Pirates teammate, Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow at Dodgers Stadium on April 27, then back-to-back games vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, May 31-June 1.
He has slashed .273/.367/.461 for an OPS of .828 in 66 games for the Pirates this season, playing mostly as designated hitter. He also has 62 hits in 227 at-bats, 13 doubles, the eight home runs, 28 RBIs and 28 walks to 52 strikeouts.
McCutchen has played in 1,641 games, recorded 1,729 hits, 342 doubles, 45 triples, 844 RBI, 186 stolen bases and 846 walks, while slashing .283/.374/.473 in his 12 seasons with Pittsburgh.
