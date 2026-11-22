PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are searching for left-handed pitching this offseason, and there's good reason for it.

The Pirates have a rotation that could be one of the best in baseball, but it is entirely right-handed , and makes them vulnerable to left-handed hitting.

Adding a southpaw to the rotation, or one who can function between starter and relief roles, would help give more versatility to the pitching staff.

There are four free-agent left-handed starting pitchers the Pirates can sign this offseason, who would fit what they are looking for.

No. 1: Foster Griffin

One pitcher who would bolster the Pirates' rotation is Foster Griffin, who surprised many with how he pitched this season.

Griffin had spent three seasons, 2023 to 2025, pitching in Japan, and came back a much better pitcher in 2026.

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was dominant with the Washington Nationals, posting a 12-3 record (Tied-4th) in 22 starts with a 3.06 ERA (13th) over 122.1 innings, a .224 BAA (16th) and a 1.07 WHIP (Tied-10th).

Griffin went to the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline, and while he didn't perform as well, with a 5.19 ERA over nine starts, he was strong in the postseason, with a 3.48 ERA over three games and 10.1 innings.

His 2026 season showed that he is a reliable pitcher , throwing 172.2 innings, the ninth-most of a southpaw.

Griffin also has a great cutter, +11 run value, tied for the second-most of any pitcher this season, and posted a low walk rate (6.2%, 88th percentile).

The Pirates would have to compete with many teams looking to add Griffin this offseason as a big part of their rotation.

If the Pirates believe Griffin can replicate the success he had this season in the future, then it would be worth trying to sign him.

No. 2: Kris Bubic

Injury-prone pitchers are generally ones that teams stray away from, but Kris Bubic could be the answer the Pirates need.

Bubic was an All-Star in 2025, was great out of the bullpen in 2024, and when he's been healthy, is a strong pitcher who would benefit any rotation .

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) throws during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has a unique arm angle that, combined with his extension, makes him a difficult pitcher for opposing hitters to handle.

Bubic got 18.1 inches of induced vertical break (IVB) on his four-seam fastball in 2025, 2.1 inches higher than MLB average, which makes it rise and results in hitters undercutting it, much like Jared Jones'.

He's also done a good job getting weak hits and ground balls, while also posting high whiff and chase rates too.

The biggest issue for Bubic is that his injuries have limited him to just 217.2 innings pitched over the past four seasons and just one season, 2025, above 100 innings, where he still missed the final two months of the season with a left rotator cuff strain.

Bubic is reportedly willing to sign a one-year deal, which would be something the Pirates would have interest in, but only if he's in the starting rotation.

The Pirates signing Bubic would come down to whether they think he's worth the short-term deal and whether they think he deserves a spot in the rotation, which already has five starting pitchers.

No. 3: Robbie Ray

The Pirates can take a chance on potential, or they can go after a player who has had years of success and has been one of the best in the game.

Pittsburgh would get that in Robbie Ray, a two-time All-Star and the 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner.

Sep 5, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray has been a consistent 30-starter, posting sub-4.00 seasons, and is coming off two good seasons, with a 3.62 ERA and was an All-Star with the San Francisco Giants in 2025.

He does well in limiting home runs and has improved his off-speed pitches later on in his career, as he turned 35 in October.

There are some concerns with Ray, who didn't pitch well after being traded to the San Diego Padres at the deadline: 5.02 ERA over nine starts and 43 innings, averaging less than five innings per start, and posting 33 strikeouts to 27 walks, and having also lost some velocity on his pitches.

If the Pirates can sign him to a short-term deal, it's not a bad idea to look at him as rotation help over the next season or two.

No. 4: Trevor Rogers

The Pirates may decide they want to go younger and commit to someone for the long term, and Trevor Rogers would be a strong option.

Rogers just turned 29 and is coming off two strong seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 3.16 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 19-14 record over 48 starts.

Aug 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was dominant in 2025 with the Baltimore Orioles: a 9-3 record in 18 starts, a 1.81 ERA over 109.2 innings pitched, an 8.5 K/9, .180 BAA and a 0.90 WHIP.

Rogers has a great fastball and a strong pitch mix, which includes a sinker and a cutter, plus a changeup and a sweeper.

He has a low walk rate, 5.6%, and a great whiff rate, 35.6%, both in the 92nd percentile in 2026, and generally did a good job of limiting hard-hit contact.

Rogers does have a history of injuries, with a left biceps strain that saw him miss almost all of 2023 and a right knee subluxation that knocked him out for the first two months of 2025.

The Pirates would also have to commit serious money to get Rogers, who will be looking for a big payday before hitting 30.

If Pittsburgh wants to make a big change to its rotation and add Rogers, it could work, but they would almost certainly have to move a pitcher to make it happen, such as Mitch Keller .