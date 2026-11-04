Orioles Southpaw Could Fit Pirates Rotation

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a solid, promising rotation for 2027, but that doesn't mean they can't improve it.

The Pirates don't have a left-handed starting pitcher in their projected rotation for next season, with all five right-handers: Paul Skenes, Braxton Ashcraft, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller and Bubba Chandler.

Pittsburgh could use some starting pitching depth in 2027, and there are multiple ways they can address it.

One player who could fit that need is left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, who is a free agent this offseason.

What the Pirates Would Get in Trevor Rogers

Rogers is a bulk-starter who can take on a big chunk of innings per season and by start, making him a valuable addition this offseason for MLB teams.

He isn't an overpowering pitcher, throwing a 93.8 mph four-seam fastball and a 93.4 mph sinker, but his fastball is his best pitch, with a +12 run value per Statcast , tied for 14th-best in 2026.

Aug 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) throws during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogers also throws a changeup and a sweeper, plus a cutter for a five-pitch arsenal, but saw a drop in performance in his changeup, +7 run value in 2025 to -12 in 2026, the worst changeup in baseball last season per Statcast.

He does a great job getting hitters to chase (35.6%, 92nd percentile) and has an incredibly low walk rate, (5.6%, 92nd percentile).

Rogers will also get some lower hard-hit (36.2%, 67th percentile) and barrel rates (6.8%, 62nd percentile).

He's been great for the Baltimore Orioles the past two seasons, posting a 19-14 record over 48 starts, a 3.16 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, an 8.4 K/9 and a 2.2 BB/9.

This includes his 2025 campaign, where he posted a 9-3 record in 18 starts, a 1.81 ERA over 109.2 innings, 103 strikeouts to 29 walks, a .180 BAA and a 0.90 WHIP.

Injuries are the big concern for Rogers, as he missed the first two months of 2025 with a right knee subluxation and missed almost all of 2023 with a left biceps strain.

Rogers, when healthy, could be the second or third best pitcher in a rotation and provide quality, veteran innings from a southpaw.

Would the Pirates Sign Rogers?

The Orioles offered Rogers a qualifying offer, $23.15 million for 2027, that would keep him with the team next season if he signed.

It's more likely that Rogers will test his value in free agency, giving all 30 MLB teams a chance to sign him to a long-term deal.

Sep 2, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogers has contract projections of five years and $115 million ($23 million AAV) from MLB Trade Rumors , four years and $76 million from ESPN ($19 million AAV) and three years and $64 million ($21.3 million AAV) from The Athletic .

Those would all be the highest AAV for any Pirates player on the roster, and would eclipse Keller's team-high $18.5 million salary in 2027.

Pittsburgh already has a $100 million projected payroll before they make any new signings, so money becomes a big factor here.

The Pirates may want to use that money elsewhere: re-signing free-agent second baseman Brandon Lowe , bolstering the bullpen, finding a true third baseman and a right-handed bat that can attack left-handed pitching .

Pittsburgh also doesn't need another starting pitcher, but there's no doubt that having depth is huge, especially if postseason hopes are on the line.

The Pirates could trade Keller and sign Rogers, but there's no guarantee they would outbid another team more desperate and who is willing to part with more money.

Rogers could surely help the Pirates, but it would be a surprise if they ultimately land him.