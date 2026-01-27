Insider Pushes Pirates to Re-Sign Andrew McCutchen

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen have generally been together at this point of the offseason in recent years, but there's no guarantee the franchise star returns for 2026.

McCutchen is still a free agent, after previously signing a one-year, $5 million deal the past three winters with the Pirates, marking his second stint with the club.

The Pirates haven't made many other moves, some of which may complicate McCutchen's return and role with the team.

McCutchen, if he did return, would make it 13 seasons with the Pirates, something one MLB insider thinks they should do.

MLB Insider Wants McCutchen Back with Pirates

Jim Bowden of The Athletic spoke on the Foul Territory podcast about McCutchen and what the Pirates should do with their long-time star going forward.

Bowden, who has previously served as the general manager of both the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals, cautioned the Pirates on their inaction on McCutchen so far.

He said that the Pirates have not done right by McCutchen and they need to make a decision on him and what they think his role is.

Bowden also said that McCutchen deserves not only for the Pirates to re-sign him for next season, but a spot in the front office or coaching staff with them after his playing career.

"You don’t want to leave it in limbo and the last thing you can’t do, with the face of the franchise, is not communicate with the player and tell him exactly where you stand and why and treat him with class and dignity, because Andrew McCutchen is a human being, for all he’s done for Pittsburgh, deserves that and also deserves a job in their front office or on the field on the staff, if he wanted it, when he’s done playing," Bowden said.

“So I think the entire situation has been mishandled by Pittsburgh. I think they have time to correct it and I hope that they do. I still think that he’s got something left in the tank. I think it’s probably as an extra outfielder or part-time DH kind of role, but there’s still a spot for him and I think if he wants to play one more, I think the Pirates owe it to him to give him one more year, ‘cause he can still play.”

Why Pirates Haven't Re-Signed Andrew McCutchen

The relationship between McCutchen and the Pirates is becoming a contentious one at this point of the offseason.

McCutchen has signaled his desire to return to the Pirates and was disappointed with not getting a chance to appear at PiratesFest , their annual fan convention, this past weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Pirates made numerous additions this offseason to their lineup, with the likes of second baseman Brandon Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and free agent Ryan O'Hearn , both left-handed power bats.

McCutchen has served as the Pirates' designated hitter the past three seasons, playing just 20 games total in the outfield , where he starred in center field in his first stint with the franchise (2009-17), winning a Gold Glove Award in 2012.

The Pirates have numerous options at designated hitter in O'Hearn and Lowe, plus starters last season in first baseman Spencer Horwitz, center fielder Oneil Cruz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds .

Pittsburgh does need more depth in the outfield, but also added Jake Mangum in the Rays trade and added prospect Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The Pirates could use McCutchen in the outfield and also as an extra right-handed bat, which they are currently lacking. McCutchen has also said that he not only can still play outfield , but that it is a desire of his to do so.

Pittsburgh still needs a corner infielder, plus they will look to add left-handed pitching to their rotation and bullpen as well for next season.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke at PiratesFest about McCutchen and that they are open to bringing him back, but that they haven't made a decision on that and other roster moves yet.

There's no doubt Pirates fans would love to see McCutchen back for next season, as they try and end a decade-long absence from the playoffs, but it's unclear if he'll be there wearing the black and gold once again.

