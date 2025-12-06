How Pirates Could Surprise MLB at Winter Meetings

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't normally the most active teams in the offseason, but there are some who think that they will make their biggest moves during the Winter Meetings.

Pirates Could Surprise MLB at Winter Meetings

The Winter Meetings take place next week, Dec. 8-10 in Orlando, Fla., where the Pirates and all other 29 MLB teams come down and meet in one place, culminating in the busiest time of the offseason for trades and free agent signings.

Buster Olney of ESPN wrote in his latest intel on the Winter Meetings about what one surprising team to watch out for and he named the Pirates, along with the Athletics and the Miami Marlins.

Olney wrote that agents see them upping their payroll, whether by trade or free agency, and also acting far more aggressively than normal.

"We aren't accustomed to seeing the Pirates, Marlins or A's among the most aggressive teams, but they seem to be like college freshmen holding credit cards for the first time -- some agents think they'll add something in the range of $25 million to $30 million in payroll, either in salaries acquired through trades or in free agency," Olney wrote.

Why the Pirates Will Likely Spend and Make Moves This Offseason

The Pirates are coming off an incredibly disappointng campaign, where they finished 71-91 overall, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball.

It was even more disappointing considering how great of a season Paul Skenes had, finishing off as the NL Cy Young Award winner.

Sep 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates also had a great pitching staf, as they allowed the third least home runs allowed (153), posted fourth lowest WHIP (1.22), the seventh lowest team ERA (3.76), the seventh least walks (473) and the eighth lowest opposing batting average (.236).

Pittsburgh also led the MLB in shutouts with 19, two more than both the two second place teams in the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, who had 17.

The Pirates' main struggles came from the plate, as they were one of the worst hitting teams in 2025, posting the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).

Pittsburgh also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).

The Pirates have Skenes for four more seasons of club control, but along with a solid pitching rotation containing the likes of Mitch Keller , plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft , Hunter Barco , Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, which gives them impetus to add offense.

Will the Pirates Actually Do Something During Winter Meetings?

The Pirates aren't historically a team that spends much in free agency or really makes big moves overall.

The Pirates haven't signed a free agent to a multi-year deal since starting pitcher Iván Nova on Dec. 27, 2016 for three years, $26 million. Their last position player they signed was outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015.

Pittsburgh's biggest free agent signing is bringing back Francisco Liriano for three years, $39 million on Dec. 9, 2014.

The Pirates have also ranked low in payroll under owner Bob Nutting, with their Opening Day payroll in the bottom five MLB teams, 16 of the 19 seasons in his tenure.

Still, the Pirates have had links with numerous free agents and players they could land in trades that this offseason looks like the one they finally make an effort and go after those bats.

The Pirates have reportedly shown interest or contacted free agents likNational League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs last season, and catcher J.T. Realmuto of the Phialdelphia Philllies, Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco , San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and Japanese superstars Munetaka Murakam i and Kazuma Okamoto .

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh is also looking at left-handed batters via trade, including with the Cardinals , featuring the likes of Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman.

The Pirates also have trade interest in left-handed second baseman, Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets also targets, while Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is another trade target.

Pittsburgh made their first real move of the offseason on Dec. 4, trading right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and two prospects to the Boston Red Sox for top 100 outfielder prospect Jhostynxon Garcia and right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso.

With those recent reports and the confidence from MLB insiders, it looks like the Pirates will actually make more moves this offseason and ones that should bolster a lineup in desperate need of better bats.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!