Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Addresses Lack of Outfield Opportunities

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen has served as one of the best Pittsburgh Pirates players in recent history and arguably the best of this century, serving as one of the better fielders as well.

McCutchen was the Pirates center fielder from his rookie season in 2009 through 2017, the end of his first stint, making impressive catches and showing off his arm at the earlier stages of his career, while also winning a Gold Glove for his play in 2012.

He then transitioned to right field following his trade to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2018 season and played more of his time in left field with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2021-23.

McCutchen has spent most of the past four seasons and pretty much all of the past three seasons with the Pirates as their designated hitter, straying away from his outfield responsibilities.

Andrew McCutchen Speaks on Defensive Capabilities

The Pirates star is 39 years old heading into 2026, still a free agent, but wanting to play his 18th season at the major league level.

McCutchen played just 20 games in the outfield over the past three seasons, with 15 starts in 19 games in right field and just one start in left field.

His last season where he played a good amount of games in the outfield was with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. McCutchen made 31 starts in left field, 16 starts in 19 games played in right field and then two starts in three contests played in center field.

Sep 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Andrew McCutchen (24) makes a catch for an out in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

McCutchen fired back at critics of his defense on Twitter , saying that he does want to play in the outfield and will do it if needed.

He also noted that he only played in the outfield last season because he asked to when Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds dealt with a teres major muscle strain that prevented him from fielding and had him start 14 of 15 games at designated hitter.

"It is really funny how so many ppl say I 'Can’t (key word) play defense.' I haven’t played much defense because they haven’t asked that of me," McCutchen said. "The only reason I played a few games last year is because Reynolds needed rest from a minor injury and I ASKED to play defense to get in the lineup."

"No one said anything then? Bottom line is if it is needed, I can not only do it, but do it like Ive been out there all year. So stop creating false narratives and take your wives or GFs out to dinner and get off the coat tails of other men. That’s weird energy."

Could McCutchen Play Outfield for Pirates in 2026?

McCutchen is still a free agent, so the Pirates will still have to sign him for next season, which is something he's hinted at wanting recently.

The Pirates are generally set at right field with Reynolds and center field with Oneil Cruz , but there's no set left fielder for 2026.

Pittsburgh did add two outfielders this offseason in trades in Jake Mangum from the Tampa Bay Rays and top 100 prospect Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox.

Aug 6, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jake Mangum (28) dives to make a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Mangum made 46 starts in 63 games played in left field as a rookie in 2025 and could be the starting left fielder there for the Pirates in 2026.

García has just seven at-bats in the major leagues, so it's likely he'll still need time in Triple-A before he becomes the impact power bat the Pirates want.

Pittsburgh doesn't have much outfield experience outside of those players. Jack Suwinski is the only one with considerable playing time, but he's hit so poorly the last few seasons, he's essentially on his last shot with the franchise, as he has no minor league options remaining.

The other two outfielders on the 40-man roster include Billy Cook, who's played in 19 games at the major league level, and Esmerlyn Valdez , who hasn't even played at Triple-A yet.

McCutchen, if the Pirates sign him, could give rest to both Reynolds and Cruz if needed, playing a more veteran, bench role than prior.

Does McCutchen Fit on the 2026 Pirates

The Pirates made big-time additions in free agent Ryan O'Hearn and second baseman Brandon Lowe, who bring great bats with them.

McCutchen has spent the past three seasons as the Pirates' designated hitter, but those two additions, plus players like first baseman Spencer Horwitz and both Cruz and Reynolds could serve that role as well.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He's had a strong career as an outfielder and had a good season in left field back in 2022 with four defensive runs saved and five defensive runs saved above average that season.

McCutchen has also been one of the better bats in his second stint in Pittsburgh, slashing .242/.345/.391 for an OPS of .736, and is the only Pirates player that has postseason experience in the city.

The Pirates do need a right-handed bat, so they'll need to decide on where they think McCutchen fits on this roster next season, or if he doesn't.

