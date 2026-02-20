Pirates Opening Day Roster Projection: Welcome Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a little more than a month from when they'll begin their 2026 season, a crucial one for the franchise.

The Pirates will cut down their Major League Camp down from currently 62 players to just 26 players for the Opening Day roster, which will feature 13 pitchers and 13 position players.

Pittsburgh has some players that will surely make it and some that have no shot, but others that could find themselves

Pirates Pitching Staff On Opening Day

Name Starter or Reliever Throwing Arm Paul Skenes Starter Right Mitch Keller Starter Right Braxton Ashcraft Starter/Reliever Right Bubba Chandler Starter/Reliever Right José Urquidy Starter/Reliever Right Carmen Mlodzinski Reliever/Starter Right Hunter Barco Reliever/Starter Left Gregory Soto Reliever Left Mason Montgomery Reliever Left Justin Lawrence Reliever Right Isaac Mattson Reliever Right Kyle Nicolas Reliever Right Dennis Santana Reliever Right

Starting Rotation

Paul Skenes

Mitch Keller

Bubba Chandler

Braxton Ashcraft

José Urquidy

The Pirates first four starting pitchers should already be certain with right-handers in 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , Mitch Keller and rookies in Bubba Chandler and Braxton Ashcraft.

Skenes will serve as the Opening Day starter, with the other three in different positions to start the season.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The fifth spot is where there is the most competition and veteran José Urquidy has the best shot of winning that final role, especially with his previous relationship with new pitching coach Bill Murphy .

Pittsburgh could always add a left-handed starting pitcher before the season starts, but it's most likely an internal option for them at this point anyways.

Bullpen

Justin Lawrence

Isaac Mattson

Carmen Mlodzinski

Kyle Nicolas

Dennis Santana

Hunter Barco

Mason Montgomery

Gregory Soto

The Pirates have stretched out Carmen Mlodzinski as a starting pitcher, but he is best suited for the bullpen, where it's likely he'll end up.

Hunter Barco was the hardest decision on this list, as other pitchers like fellow southpaw Evan Sisk and right-hander Yohan Ramírez just missed the cut.

Barco can serve as a starting pitcher, but the Pirates would love having him come out of the bullpen more consistently before getting a shot at the rotation.

Justin Lawrence , Isaac Mattson and Dennis Santana are three locks after great showing in 2025 and Kyle Nicolas should also have a spot on this team, barring a major setback.

The Pirates will also have left-handed pitching in new additions like free agent signing Gregory Soto and Mason Montgomery , who came in the three-team trade from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Position Players on the Pirates Opening Day Roster

Catchers

Name Batting Side Henry Davis Right Joey Bart Right

Henry Davis will catch for Skenes on Opening Day and most of the pitching staff, as he has made himself great defensively from behind the plate.

Davis will need to show much more from the plate, with a .167 batting average in 2025, but he has made adjustments this offseason that should make him a much more competent hitter.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) chases Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (not pictured) in a run down during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Joey Bart should get the final catching spot, as he has the most experience on the team and could still provide some important moments from the plate too.

Endy Rodríguez and Rafael Flores Jr. just miss the cut, but it's likely they'll get a chance to play for the Pirates throughout 2026.

Infielders

Name Position Nick Gonzales SS/2B Konnor Griffin SS/CF Spencer Horwitz 1B/DH Brandon Lowe 2B/DH Ryan O'Hearn 1B/DH (Also RF/LF) Jared Triolo 3B (Utility) Nick Yorke Utility (Backup 3B)

Putting Konnor Griffin on this list isn't easy, as it's very likely the Pirates start him at Triple-A Indianapolis before bringing him up, but it's Spring Training, the fans want optimism and I'm going to give it to them.

Griffin has been exceptional hitting so far in Spring Training and if he performs well at the plate and defensively at shortstop, he should start on Opening Day.

Altoona Curve infielder Konnor Griffin warms up between innings during an Eastern League playoff baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie on Sept. 18, 2025. | GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of the other locks are Spencer Horwitz, Brandon Lowe , acquired in the trade with the Rays, Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzales.

Free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn will play at first base, but he's also been training in right field as well, so he should feature at both spots.

Nick Yorke gets the last spot and will likely serve as backup for Triolo at third base. Enmanuel Valdez will battle Yorke for that spot as well.

Outfielders

Name Position Oneil Cruz CF/DH Jake Mangum LF/CF/RF Marcell Ozuna DH Bryan Reynolds RF/LF

New free agent signing Marcell Ozuna will be the Pirates designated hitter, but ends up here due to his previous play in the outfield.

Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds will both start, with Cruz in at center field and Reynolds likely moving back to left field, after starting all of 2025 in right field.

Jake Mangum , who also came in the trade with the Rays, is a defensive substitution and will give Cruz, Reynolds and O'Hearn breaks throughout the season.

Outfield prospect Jhostynxon García is another player to watch out for the Pirates, but he will most likely begin his season at Triple-A.

