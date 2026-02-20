Pirates Opening Day Roster Projection: Welcome Konnor Griffin
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a little more than a month from when they'll begin their 2026 season, a crucial one for the franchise.
The Pirates will cut down their Major League Camp down from currently 62 players to just 26 players for the Opening Day roster, which will feature 13 pitchers and 13 position players.
Pittsburgh has some players that will surely make it and some that have no shot, but others that could find themselves
Pirates Pitching Staff On Opening Day
Name
Starter or Reliever
Throwing Arm
Paul Skenes
Starter
Right
Mitch Keller
Starter
Right
Braxton Ashcraft
Starter/Reliever
Right
Bubba Chandler
Starter/Reliever
Right
José Urquidy
Starter/Reliever
Right
Carmen Mlodzinski
Reliever/Starter
Right
Hunter Barco
Reliever/Starter
Left
Gregory Soto
Reliever
Left
Mason Montgomery
Reliever
Left
Justin Lawrence
Reliever
Right
Isaac Mattson
Reliever
Right
Kyle Nicolas
Reliever
Right
Dennis Santana
Reliever
Right
Starting Rotation
- Paul Skenes
- Mitch Keller
- Bubba Chandler
- Braxton Ashcraft
- José Urquidy
The Pirates first four starting pitchers should already be certain with right-handers in 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and rookies in Bubba Chandler and Braxton Ashcraft.
Skenes will serve as the Opening Day starter, with the other three in different positions to start the season.
The fifth spot is where there is the most competition and veteran José Urquidy has the best shot of winning that final role, especially with his previous relationship with new pitching coach Bill Murphy.
Pittsburgh could always add a left-handed starting pitcher before the season starts, but it's most likely an internal option for them at this point anyways.
Bullpen
- Justin Lawrence
- Isaac Mattson
- Carmen Mlodzinski
- Kyle Nicolas
- Dennis Santana
- Hunter Barco
- Mason Montgomery
- Gregory Soto
The Pirates have stretched out Carmen Mlodzinski as a starting pitcher, but he is best suited for the bullpen, where it's likely he'll end up.
Hunter Barco was the hardest decision on this list, as other pitchers like fellow southpaw Evan Sisk and right-hander Yohan Ramírez just missed the cut.
Barco can serve as a starting pitcher, but the Pirates would love having him come out of the bullpen more consistently before getting a shot at the rotation.
Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson and Dennis Santana are three locks after great showing in 2025 and Kyle Nicolas should also have a spot on this team, barring a major setback.
The Pirates will also have left-handed pitching in new additions like free agent signing Gregory Soto and Mason Montgomery, who came in the three-team trade from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Position Players on the Pirates Opening Day Roster
Catchers
Name
Batting Side
Henry Davis
Right
Joey Bart
Right
Henry Davis will catch for Skenes on Opening Day and most of the pitching staff, as he has made himself great defensively from behind the plate.
Davis will need to show much more from the plate, with a .167 batting average in 2025, but he has made adjustments this offseason that should make him a much more competent hitter.
Joey Bart should get the final catching spot, as he has the most experience on the team and could still provide some important moments from the plate too.
Endy Rodríguez and Rafael Flores Jr. just miss the cut, but it's likely they'll get a chance to play for the Pirates throughout 2026.
Infielders
Name
Position
Nick Gonzales
SS/2B
Konnor Griffin
SS/CF
Spencer Horwitz
1B/DH
Brandon Lowe
2B/DH
Ryan O'Hearn
1B/DH (Also RF/LF)
Jared Triolo
3B (Utility)
Nick Yorke
Utility (Backup 3B)
Putting Konnor Griffin on this list isn't easy, as it's very likely the Pirates start him at Triple-A Indianapolis before bringing him up, but it's Spring Training, the fans want optimism and I'm going to give it to them.
Griffin has been exceptional hitting so far in Spring Training and if he performs well at the plate and defensively at shortstop, he should start on Opening Day.
Some of the other locks are Spencer Horwitz, Brandon Lowe, acquired in the trade with the Rays, Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzales.
Free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn will play at first base, but he's also been training in right field as well, so he should feature at both spots.
Nick Yorke gets the last spot and will likely serve as backup for Triolo at third base. Enmanuel Valdez will battle Yorke for that spot as well.
Outfielders
Name
Position
Oneil Cruz
CF/DH
Jake Mangum
LF/CF/RF
Marcell Ozuna
DH
Bryan Reynolds
RF/LF
New free agent signing Marcell Ozuna will be the Pirates designated hitter, but ends up here due to his previous play in the outfield.
Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds will both start, with Cruz in at center field and Reynolds likely moving back to left field, after starting all of 2025 in right field.
Jake Mangum, who also came in the trade with the Rays, is a defensive substitution and will give Cruz, Reynolds and O'Hearn breaks throughout the season.
Outfield prospect Jhostynxon García is another player to watch out for the Pirates, but he will most likely begin his season at Triple-A.
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.