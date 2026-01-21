Pirates Reveal Autograph Signers for PiratesFest

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will host their annual PiratesFest soon, where fans will get a chance to land some autographs from their favorite players.

PiratesFest takes place in just a few days on Jan. 24 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

It's an annual fan convention that allows Pirates fans an opportunity to meet the players, the first time of the calendar year before they head down to Spring Training.

Some of those players will sign autographs, which includes some of the best players on the team and former stars as well.

PiratesFest Autograph Schedule

Pirates players will sign autographs in two sessions over four different time slots that will take 90 minutes each. Those time slots include 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Jul 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (25) signs autographs before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Each autograph time slot will have two different time slots with three players each session, including two players and one Pirates alumni. These sessions should last 45 minutes long each.

PiratesFest is free for fans to attend and will start at 10:00 a.m. and last to 6:00 p.m., eight hours long. Season ticket holders can come an hour early at 9:00 a.m.

Autograph sessions cost $20 for season ticket holders and $25 for the general public and will go on sale on Jan. 21. Children 14 years old and younger will have free autograph sessions throughout the day.

Fans that want to attend can reserve their tickets at https://www.mlb.com/pirates/fans/piratesfest

10:45 a.m to 12:15 p.m.

Player Position Session Bryan Reynolds Right Fielder Session 1 Rafael Flores Catcher/First Baseman Session 1 Michael McKenry Catcher (Alumni) Session 1 Spencer Horwitz First Baseman Session 2 Dennis Santana Right-Handed Relief Pitcher Session 2 Kevin Young First Baseman (Alumni) Session 2

12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Player Position Session Braxton Ashcraft Starting Pitcher (Right) Session 1 Joey Bart Catcher Session 1 Matt Capps Closer (Alumni) Session 1 Jared Jones Starting Pitcher (Right) Session 2 Kyle Nicolas Relief Pitcher (Right) Session 2 Neil Walker Second Baseman (Alumni) Session 2

2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Player Position Session Oneil Cruz Center Fielder Session 1 Isaac Mattson Relief Pitcher (Right) Session 1 John Candelaria Closer (Alumni) Session 1 Gregory Soto Relief Pitcher (Left) Session 2 Endy Rodríguez Catcher/First Baseman Session 2 Jason Grilli Closer (Alumni) Session 2

4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Player Position Session Jake Mangum Outfielder Session 1 Brandon Lowe Second Baseman Session 1 Vernon Law Starting Pitcher (Alumni) Session 1 Jared Triolo Utility Player Session 2 Ryan O'Hearn First Baseman/DH Session 2 Kent Tekulve Closer (Alumni) Session 2

Notable Autograph Signers

The Pirates will have many of their top returners sign autographs, but also some newcomers as well.

Right fielder Bryan Reynolds and center fielder Oneil Cruz will sign autographs and so too will first baseman Spencer Horwitz, utility man Jared Triolo , catchers Joey Bart , Endy Rodríguez and rookie Rafael Flores for the Priates returning position players.

Aug 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) high-fives his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Pirates will also have a few returning pitchers as well, including Jared Jones , who missed all of 2025 after internal brace surgery on his right elbow.

Some of the other pitchers include rookie starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft , plus relievers in Isaac Mattson, Kyle Nicolas and Dennis Santana .

The Pirates made some big additions this offseason, with four of those players signing autographs.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum from the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, plus free agents in slugger Ryan O'Hearn and left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto will all be at PiratesFest.

The Pirates also have eight players that have played on the team in the past and made an impact on the franchise.

This includes position players in second baseman Neil Walker (2009-15), catcher Michael McKenry (2011-13) and Kevin Young (1992-95, 1997-2003), all of whom help with Pirates game broadcasts on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

It also includes closers in Matt Capps (2005-09), Jason Grilli (2011-14) and Kent Tekulve (1974-85), plus relief pitcher John Candelaria (1977-85) and starting pitcher Vernon Law (1950-51, 1954-67).

Notable Absences From PiratesFest Autograph Sessions

The Pirates won't have all of their top players during the autograph sessions, which might disappoint some fans.

National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookie Bubba Chandler are the members of the starting rotation that won't be signing autographs.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Skenes will be at the 101st New York Baseball Writers’ Gala or the BBWA Awards Dinner in New York City the same day, for his Cy Young award. He also attended the event last season after winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Andrew McCutchen is also not at PiratesFest, as he is a free agent and not signed with the team nor anyone else.

Top prospect Konnor Griffin won't attend PiratesFest, as he just celebrated his wedding and is on his honeymoon.

Rising prospect Esmerlyn Valdez said he will attend PiratesFest, but is currently not on the autograph list.

