Pirates Reveal Autograph Signers for PiratesFest

Which Pittsburgh Pirates will sign autographs at PiratesFest?
Dominic Campbell|
Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A hat and glove belonging to Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (not pictured) on the field against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will host their annual PiratesFest soon, where fans will get a chance to land some autographs from their favorite players.

PiratesFest takes place in just a few days on Jan. 24 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

It's an annual fan convention that allows Pirates fans an opportunity to meet the players, the first time of the calendar year before they head down to Spring Training.

Some of those players will sign autographs, which includes some of the best players on the team and former stars as well.

PiratesFest Autograph Schedule

Pirates players will sign autographs in two sessions over four different time slots that will take 90 minutes each. Those time slots include 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez
Jul 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (25) signs autographs before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Each autograph time slot will have two different time slots with three players each session, including two players and one Pirates alumni. These sessions should last 45 minutes long each.

PiratesFest is free for fans to attend and will start at 10:00 a.m. and last to 6:00 p.m., eight hours long. Season ticket holders can come an hour early at 9:00 a.m.

Autograph sessions cost $20 for season ticket holders and $25 for the general public and will go on sale on Jan. 21. Children 14 years old and younger will have free autograph sessions throughout the day.

Fans that want to attend can reserve their tickets at https://www.mlb.com/pirates/fans/piratesfest

10:45 a.m to 12:15 p.m.

Player

Position

Session

Bryan Reynolds

Right Fielder

Session 1

Rafael Flores

Catcher/First Baseman

Session 1

Michael McKenry

Catcher (Alumni)

Session 1

Spencer Horwitz

First Baseman

Session 2

Dennis Santana

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Session 2

Kevin Young

First Baseman (Alumni)

Session 2

12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Player

Position

Session

Braxton Ashcraft

Starting Pitcher (Right)

Session 1

Joey Bart

Catcher

Session 1

Matt Capps

Closer (Alumni)

Session 1

Jared Jones

Starting Pitcher (Right)

Session 2

Kyle Nicolas

Relief Pitcher (Right)

Session 2

Neil Walker

Second Baseman (Alumni)

Session 2

2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Player

Position

Session

Oneil Cruz

Center Fielder

Session 1

Isaac Mattson

Relief Pitcher (Right)

Session 1

John Candelaria

Closer (Alumni)

Session 1

Gregory Soto

Relief Pitcher (Left)

Session 2

Endy Rodríguez

Catcher/First Baseman

Session 2

Jason Grilli

Closer (Alumni)

Session 2

4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Player

Position

Session

Jake Mangum

Outfielder

Session 1

Brandon Lowe

Second Baseman

Session 1

Vernon Law

Starting Pitcher (Alumni)

Session 1

Jared Triolo

Utility Player

Session 2

Ryan O'Hearn

First Baseman/DH

Session 2

Kent Tekulve

Closer (Alumni)

Session 2

Notable Autograph Signers

The Pirates will have many of their top returners sign autographs, but also some newcomers as well.

Right fielder Bryan Reynolds and center fielder Oneil Cruz will sign autographs and so too will first baseman Spencer Horwitz, utility man Jared Triolo, catchers Joey Bart, Endy Rodríguez and rookie Rafael Flores for the Priates returning position players.

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz
Aug 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) high-fives his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Pirates will also have a few returning pitchers as well, including Jared Jones, who missed all of 2025 after internal brace surgery on his right elbow.

Some of the other pitchers include rookie starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, plus relievers in Isaac Mattson, Kyle Nicolas and Dennis Santana.

The Pirates made some big additions this offseason, with four of those players signing autographs.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum from the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, plus free agents in slugger Ryan O'Hearn and left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto will all be at PiratesFest.

The Pirates also have eight players that have played on the team in the past and made an impact on the franchise.

This includes position players in second baseman Neil Walker (2009-15), catcher Michael McKenry (2011-13) and Kevin Young (1992-95, 1997-2003), all of whom help with Pirates game broadcasts on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

It also includes closers in Matt Capps (2005-09), Jason Grilli (2011-14) and Kent Tekulve (1974-85), plus relief pitcher John Candelaria (1977-85) and starting pitcher Vernon Law (1950-51, 1954-67).

Notable Absences From PiratesFest Autograph Sessions

The Pirates won't have all of their top players during the autograph sessions, which might disappoint some fans.

National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookie Bubba Chandler are the members of the starting rotation that won't be signing autographs.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes
Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Skenes will be at the 101st New York Baseball Writers’ Gala or the BBWA Awards Dinner in New York City the same day, for his Cy Young award. He also attended the event last season after winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Andrew McCutchen is also not at PiratesFest, as he is a free agent and not signed with the team nor anyone else.

Top prospect Konnor Griffin won't attend PiratesFest, as he just celebrated his wedding and is on his honeymoon.

Rising prospect Esmerlyn Valdez said he will attend PiratesFest, but is currently not on the autograph list.

