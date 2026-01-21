Pirates Reveal Autograph Signers for PiratesFest
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will host their annual PiratesFest soon, where fans will get a chance to land some autographs from their favorite players.
PiratesFest takes place in just a few days on Jan. 24 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.
It's an annual fan convention that allows Pirates fans an opportunity to meet the players, the first time of the calendar year before they head down to Spring Training.
Some of those players will sign autographs, which includes some of the best players on the team and former stars as well.
PiratesFest Autograph Schedule
Pirates players will sign autographs in two sessions over four different time slots that will take 90 minutes each. Those time slots include 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Each autograph time slot will have two different time slots with three players each session, including two players and one Pirates alumni. These sessions should last 45 minutes long each.
PiratesFest is free for fans to attend and will start at 10:00 a.m. and last to 6:00 p.m., eight hours long. Season ticket holders can come an hour early at 9:00 a.m.
Autograph sessions cost $20 for season ticket holders and $25 for the general public and will go on sale on Jan. 21. Children 14 years old and younger will have free autograph sessions throughout the day.
Fans that want to attend can reserve their tickets at https://www.mlb.com/pirates/fans/piratesfest
10:45 a.m to 12:15 p.m.
Player
Position
Session
Bryan Reynolds
Right Fielder
Session 1
Rafael Flores
Catcher/First Baseman
Session 1
Michael McKenry
Catcher (Alumni)
Session 1
Spencer Horwitz
First Baseman
Session 2
Dennis Santana
Right-Handed Relief Pitcher
Session 2
Kevin Young
First Baseman (Alumni)
Session 2
12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Player
Position
Session
Braxton Ashcraft
Starting Pitcher (Right)
Session 1
Joey Bart
Catcher
Session 1
Matt Capps
Closer (Alumni)
Session 1
Jared Jones
Starting Pitcher (Right)
Session 2
Kyle Nicolas
Relief Pitcher (Right)
Session 2
Neil Walker
Second Baseman (Alumni)
Session 2
2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Player
Position
Session
Oneil Cruz
Center Fielder
Session 1
Isaac Mattson
Relief Pitcher (Right)
Session 1
John Candelaria
Closer (Alumni)
Session 1
Gregory Soto
Relief Pitcher (Left)
Session 2
Endy Rodríguez
Catcher/First Baseman
Session 2
Jason Grilli
Closer (Alumni)
Session 2
4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Player
Position
Session
Jake Mangum
Outfielder
Session 1
Brandon Lowe
Second Baseman
Session 1
Vernon Law
Starting Pitcher (Alumni)
Session 1
Jared Triolo
Utility Player
Session 2
Ryan O'Hearn
First Baseman/DH
Session 2
Kent Tekulve
Closer (Alumni)
Session 2
Notable Autograph Signers
The Pirates will have many of their top returners sign autographs, but also some newcomers as well.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds and center fielder Oneil Cruz will sign autographs and so too will first baseman Spencer Horwitz, utility man Jared Triolo, catchers Joey Bart, Endy Rodríguez and rookie Rafael Flores for the Priates returning position players.
The Pirates will also have a few returning pitchers as well, including Jared Jones, who missed all of 2025 after internal brace surgery on his right elbow.
Some of the other pitchers include rookie starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, plus relievers in Isaac Mattson, Kyle Nicolas and Dennis Santana.
The Pirates made some big additions this offseason, with four of those players signing autographs.
Second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum from the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, plus free agents in slugger Ryan O'Hearn and left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto will all be at PiratesFest.
The Pirates also have eight players that have played on the team in the past and made an impact on the franchise.
This includes position players in second baseman Neil Walker (2009-15), catcher Michael McKenry (2011-13) and Kevin Young (1992-95, 1997-2003), all of whom help with Pirates game broadcasts on SportsNet Pittsburgh.
It also includes closers in Matt Capps (2005-09), Jason Grilli (2011-14) and Kent Tekulve (1974-85), plus relief pitcher John Candelaria (1977-85) and starting pitcher Vernon Law (1950-51, 1954-67).
Notable Absences From PiratesFest Autograph Sessions
The Pirates won't have all of their top players during the autograph sessions, which might disappoint some fans.
National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookie Bubba Chandler are the members of the starting rotation that won't be signing autographs.
Skenes will be at the 101st New York Baseball Writers’ Gala or the BBWA Awards Dinner in New York City the same day, for his Cy Young award. He also attended the event last season after winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award.
Andrew McCutchen is also not at PiratesFest, as he is a free agent and not signed with the team nor anyone else.
Top prospect Konnor Griffin won't attend PiratesFest, as he just celebrated his wedding and is on his honeymoon.
Rising prospect Esmerlyn Valdez said he will attend PiratesFest, but is currently not on the autograph list.
