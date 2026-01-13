Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn Reveals High Expectations For Himself

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates fans haven't had much to cheer about in recent years, but the addition of Ryan O'Hearn is definitely up there as one of the better moments, especially in the offseason.

O'Hearn officially signed a two-year contract on Jan. 8, for a reported $29 million, with $1 million in incentives. The deal, which was first reported on Dec. 23, got finalized after the holidays and O'Hearn and his wife Hannah, celebrating the birth of their first child, Harper.

This signing shows a commitment from the Pirates they haven't made in a long time, the first multi-year free agent signing since 2016 and their first multi-year position player free agent signing since 2015.

It is also the Pirates' second-largest free agent signing and the highest AAV in franchise history, plus the second-highest AAV contract given out.

O'Hearn has received great faith from the Pirates front office and now has to go out and prove that he's worthy of the contract on the field in 2026.

Ryan O'Hearn Ready to Give it All for Pirates Fans

The opening press conference for O'Hearn took place shortly after the official announcement and he made it clear that this was where he wants to be.

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) gestures after hitting a double during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

O'Hearn, who is coming off two All-Star appearances in the past three seasons, while averaging 15 home runs and an .800 OPS, is in the best form of his life and ready bring that to Pittsburgh.

He said that fans should expect him to work hard on all aspects of his game, that he's privileged to be in this position and wants them to know, he'll give everything he's got for the Pirates.

“Yeah, I’m gonna get after it, O'Hearn said. "I don’t like to strike out. I like to play hard. Fans may see a very serious face. I’m gonna smile when I do something good, but I’m going to be locked in. I like to get after it. I don’t like to strike out. I want to play great defense. Just really leave it all out there.

"I’m obsessed with baseball. I love it and I’m 32, every year that I get to continue playing this game, I fall more in love with it. I’m more obsessed with it. I feel like I’m getting better. I’ve always kind of been a late bloomer. I feel like I’m still getting better.

"So, fans, expect me to play hard and call me out if I’m not. I’m gonna hustle, I’m gonna get after and do whatever I can to help win a ball game every day.”

O'Hearn Understands Pressure to Succeed with Pirates

Playing for a team like the Pirates is something that O'Hearn has experience with, as he's played for small market teams prior in his career.

The Kansas City Royals, the Baltimore Orioles and the San Diego Padres are teams O'Hearn has played for in his eight MLB seasons, all of which are small market ball clubs that have the same ambitions as Pirates fans do, but with smaller budgets, aside from the Padres who've spent more in recent years.

Oct 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a single in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers during game three of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Globe Life Field.

O'Hearn made the playoffs with the Orioles the previous two seasons and then also with the Padres last year, something Pirates fans haven't seen in more than a decade.

While he isn't sure of the small market connection will help him with the Pirates, O'Hearn is more concerned with the teammates he has and that they have what it takes to bring postseason baseball back to Pittsburgh.

"I don't know about that. I've been in a lot of different clubhouses," O'Hearn said. "I've been the 26th guy on the roster before, and I've hit three hole on the best team in the American League. I've experienced a lot of different clubhouses and levels in a clubhouse.

"The payroll, I don't care. We've got a team that's going to come to Spring Training, we're gonna come together. We've got to realize what kind of opportunity you have as a group, and then from then on, you take it one day at a time and you grow over a season."

