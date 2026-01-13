Pirates Trade Reliever to Phillies

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't done making moves this offseason, especially on the trade market.

The Pirates traded right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart to the Philadelphia Phillies for infield prospect Francisco Loreto, according to the transactions log .

Pittsburgh designated Shugart for assignment on Jan. 8, after they officially signed free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn. Shugart's departure made room for O'Hearn on the 40-man roster.

The Pirates get themselves an infielder for the future, but not one that will play right away and let go of a pitcher who had a solid showing in their bullpen in 2025.

Chase Shugart's 2025 Season with the Pirates

Shugart joined the Pirates after they traded for him on Jan. 17, 2025, sending fellow right-handed pticher Matt McShane to the Boston Red Sox.

He had four different stints with the Pirates in 2025 after starting with Triple-A Indianapolis, with his longest one from April 15 to July 8, before he missed a month working back from a right knee inflammation .

Jun 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chase Shugart (55) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Shugart posted a 4-3 record in 35 appearances, a 3.40 ERA over 45.0 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .206 batting average allowed and a 1.11 WHIP with the Pirates in 2025.

His 35 appearances tied him for the fifth-most of any Pirates pitcher last season, along with left-hander Ryan Borucki. Only right-handers in Dennis Santana (70), Isaac Mattson (44) and David Bednar (42), plus left-hander Caleb Ferguson (45) pitched in more games for the Pirates.

Pirates Bullpen Outlook for 2026

The Pirates have a number of their better pitchers returning for the 2026 season from the bullpen last season, which combined for 19 shutouts, the most in baseball last campaign.

This includes the likes of right-handed relief pitchers Justin Lawrence , Carmen Mlodzinski, Mattson and Santana, who all had strong performances in 2025.

Pittsburgh also added two left-handed relief pitchers in Gregory Soto on a one-year, $7.75 million deal, plus Mason Montgomery in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Soto is a veteran with experience as a closer and Montgomery has an 100 mph fastball that overpowers hitters.

Aug 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Gregory Soto (65) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

A few other players the Pirates have in their bullpen from last season on their 40-man roster includes left-hander Evan Sisk, plus right-handers in Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez and Cam Sanders.

The Pirates also have a few prospects that might see time on the 26-man roster this season, including left-hander Hunter Barco , plus right-handers in Brandon Bidois, Wilber Dotel, Ryan Harbin, Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly.

