Will Pirates Make Any More Offseason Additions?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had one of their busier offseasons in recent history, improving roster that desperately needed additions.

The Pirates signed free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, making him their first multi-year free agent signing since 2016 and their first multi-year free agent position player signing since 2015.

Pittsburgh also stayed active in the trade market, landing second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays, plus top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox.

The Pirates could still use some additions to their roster, but doing so is harder at this point in time than at the beginning of the offseason.

Challenges Facing Pirates Making More Offseason Moves

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote about the Pirates and the offseason that they've had so far, one of the better ones of any MLB team.

He noted that while the Pirates have made moves, their payroll is only just $8 million higher than it was at the end of last season at now just $95 million.

The Pirates did trade away third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and closer David Bednar , both of whom would've added a total of $16 million to the payroll this season, with that money then moved around to add Lowe and O'Hearn for about $25.5 million in 2026.

Rosenthal looked at someone like free agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez , who the Pirates have had interest in and would add a great right-handed power bat to their lineup.

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

He said that if players like Suárez had better options, they would likely choose somewhere else, particularly a team in playoff contention.

Rosenthal also said that the Pirates have already moved four right-handed starting pitchers these past two seasons and wouldn't benefit from moving another pitcher.

This includes Quinn Priester at the 2024 trade deadline to the Red Sox for Nick Yorke, Luis Ortiz last offseason to the Cleveland Guardians for Spencer Horwitz, plus both Johan Oviedo to the Red Sox for García and Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros in the the three-team trade with the Rays this offseason.

Rosenthal mentioned before that the Pirates would move some prospects for improving their roster this season, but they don't want to part ways with young players who will make an impact in 2026.

This is also becoming an issue, as they have less players available for them and their needs in free agency.

"As previously reported, they are willing to move additional young talent to upgrade their roster, according to people familiar with their plans," Rosenthal wrote. "But they prefer to stay away from potential 2026 contributors unless they can backfill on the free-agent market, where the options are dwindling."

What This Means for the Pirates Going Forward

The Pirates have many great prospects in their farm system, with only Konnor Griffin their likely non-negotiable. Griffin is the top prospect in baseball and has a shot at earning the Pirates starting shortstop spot on Opening Day.

Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic previously reported that most teams don't want prospects, but instead want major league-ready players for 2026, with so many ball clubs aiming for the playoffs.

This is why the Pirates traded Oviedo and Burrows, both pitchers who could've featured in their rotation in 2026, but instead were sent elsewhere for offensive additions.

Pittsburgh will likely run with a starting rotation of right-handers in National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , veteran Mitch Keller and rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler , with Jared Jones eventually returning from internal brace surgery around March to May.

The Pirates have reportedly shown interest in veteran free agent left-handed starting pitchers for the back of their rotation, in former players like José Quintana and Tyler Anderson.

Jul 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said after the O'Hearn signing that they still want an addition on the left side of their infield, even with Jared Triolo having a great end to his 2025 season.

Suárez is a player fans would love to see, but his contract, which could run three-to-four years and $70-80 million for a 34-year old is something the Pirates might not want to do, even with his power.

The Pirates will probably try and find another bullpen arm in free agency, one that they think could fill the closer role.

Pittsburgh did add left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto as a free agent on a one-year, $7.75 million deal, but teams are always looking at ways to improve their bullpen depth.

With teams not looking for prospects, the Pirates will need to have a strong 2026 season, end their decade-long playoff absence, and then show free agents they are a team ready to compete for the future.

