One Bold Pirates Trade That Actually Makes Sense

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need more from their lineup in 2027, and they'll need to make offseason additions to do it.

The Pirates made huge improvements offensively last offseason, going from the worst lineup in 2025 to one of the better ones in 2026, especially in the first half of the year .

Pittsburgh has most of its lineup returning next season, and they should find ways to make it even better to end their long postseason drought .

One player the Pirates could trade for this offseason is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Why the Pirates Would Want to Trade for Nolan Arenado

Arenado fits a lot of what the Pirates need this offseason: a third baseman who is strong defensively, a right-handed power bat and a veteran who can lead.

There haven't been many better defensive third basemen in recent history than Arenado, who won 10 straight Gold Glove Awards from 2013-22.

Sep 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields the ball in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arenado wasn't amazing last season, -4 defensive runs saved (DRS) and +2 outs above average (OAA), but has been solid in prior years.

While his defense wasn't as impressive in 2026, he improved offensively, batting .255/.331/.475 for an OPS of .806 in 152 games, with 136 hits, 25 doubles, 30 home runs and 86 RBI.

Arenado posted his first .800 OPS and 30-home run season since 2022 and was so much better than 2025 with the St. Louis Cardinals, when he hit .237/.289/.377 for an OPS of .666.

The Pirates don't have amazing options for a starting third baseman, relying mostly on Nick Gonzales in 2026, as well as Jared Triolo, Nick Yorke and Jacob Gonzalez.

Gonzales had his best season at the plate, putting up the sixth-best batting average in baseball at .304.

He also hit just six home runs and was terrible defensively , with his -15 DRS and -11 OAA both the worst marks for any third baseman in 2026 (minimum 850 innings played).

Triolo, like Arenado, has won a Gold Glove and been fantastic defensively, but struggles at the plate, hitting .238/.307/.302 for an OPS of .609 in 2026.

Yorke and Gonzales are not natural third basemen and were poor offensively, making Arenado a far better option.

Arenado is also great against left-handed pitching, batting .271/.344/.550 for an OPS of .894 in 2026, with 38 hits, nine doubles, 10 home runs, 24 RBI and 16 walks to 30 strikeouts.

The Pirates were terrible against left-handed pitching, going 18-33 against lefty starters, and must get better in that area for 2026.

Why the Diamondbacks Would Trade Arenado

Arenado is near the end of his career, turning 36 next April, and is in the last year of his contract before he becomes a free agent.

He will make $15 million in 2027, but the Cardinals are paying $9 million of it, with the Diamondbacks paying $6 million.

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado hits a grand slam home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick said that they will lower their payroll for 2027, which means they could make many moves to offload salaries.

if Arizona wanted to move the $6 million that Arenado is making, then Pittsburgh, or another team could take full advantage of that.

The Diamondbacks may also look to get younger at third base, especially with Arenado in his final season.

Would the Pirates Be Able to Pull This Trade Off?

Pittsburgh could make the right trade for Arenado, but the biggest obstacle for them is that the veteran has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Arenado blocked a trade to the Houston Astros before the 2025 season, but waived it for Arizona, which is closer to his home of Orange County, Calif.

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks look like they'll cut payroll, but with them only owing Arenado $6 million, that's probably not enough for the Pirates to come in and swoop in.

Pittsburgh has many players Arizona would want, including some starting pitching depth and even intriguing prospects further down.

The Pirates would likely need to part with one of these four young pitchers: Hunter Barco, Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel and/or Antwone Kelly, plus a higher prospect/or established major leaguer.

If the Diamondbacks are interested in moving Arenado, and Arenado himself is interested in joining the Pirates, then the front office should seriously consider bringing him on for 2027.

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