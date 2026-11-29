PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally made a significant trade this offseason and could even do more.

The Pirates traded Henry Davis to the Arizona Diamondbacks for utility man Tim Tawa on Nov. 27, moving a starting catcher for more versatility in the infield and outfield.

Pittsburgh hasn't executed many moves this offseason, but with three days until the Dec. 1 lockout , they have little time to waste.

The Pirates could move more players, and three stand out as prime trade candidates.

No. 1: 1B Spencer Horwitz

This is a more surprising candidate, but after the Pirates acquired Tawa, first baseman Spencer Horwitz could be a player they move this offseason.

Horwitz had two completely different realities in the 2026 season, where he was incredible in the first half, but then terrible in the second half.

He hit .280/.386/.455 for an OPS of .841 in 74 games, with 69 hits, 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 40 walks to 40 strikeouts, before suffering a left hamstring injury in late June.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury came at a time when he ranked sixth in the National League/12th in MLB with a .386 on-base percentage, and his 40 walks ranked tied-13th in the NL/tied-27th in MLB.

Horwitz suffered a concussion during his injury rehab, which set him back to an early August return, after which he was one of the worst hitters in baseball .

He posted the lowest slugging percentage (.201), second-lowest OPS (.464), tied for the eighth-lowest batting average (.180) and the 11th-lowest on-base percentage (.261) of all qualified hitters.

Tawa spent most of his time at first base in 2026 and could back up Ryan O'Hearn, giving the Pirates a right-handed bat at the position.

The Pirates trading away Horwitz isn't incredibly likely, but if they can get a good return for him, he isn't exactly expendable, but his current trade value may also prohibit them from doing so.

No. 2: RHP Mitch Keller

Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller is a regular name among trade rumors for the Pirates, especially in recent years.

Keller was rumored at the 2025 trade deadline, but the Pirates kept him, and then the trade market for him last offseason was almost non-existent .

The likelihood of the Pirates trading Keller this offseason isn't super high, as he is coming off a right arm teres major muscle injury, that ended his season at the beginning of August.

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keller also had a poor finish to 2026, with a 2-7 record in his final 14 starts and a 6.95 ERA over 68.2 innings pitched.

He turns 31 next April and is in the fourth year of his five-year, $77 million contract extension he signed on Feb. 22, 2024, where he will make about $18.5 million, the highest salary on the Pirates.

Keller hasn't gotten better since his 2023 All-Star campaign, and if he doesn't improve in 2027, the Pirates may consider moving on.

The Pirates have faith that Keller can get back to his best self, and his value as a reliable innings eater is important for a young rotation.

Salary relief would be the main reason to move Keller, but if he doesn't have a robust trade market, then the Pirates will most likely keep him in the rotation for next season.

No. 3: RHP Carmen Mlodzinski

Carmen Mlodzinski's role with the Pirates next season is unknown, and that lack of certainty could be a reason he moves to another ballclub.

The Pirates have placed Mlodzinski in their starting rotation for the past two seasons, with Jared Jones being injured both times.

Pittsburgh sent Mlodzinski to Triple-A in 2025 after he posted a 5.67 ERA in nine starts, and then sent him to the bullpen in late May when Jones returned.

Mlodzinski was frustrated with that move and even refused to pitch, landing himself on the Restricted List , before apologizing and the Pirates reinstated him.

He's been excellent out of the bullpen in his career, with a 2.66 ERA over 200.2 innings pitched and 117 games, compared to his time as a starting pitcher, a 5.13 ERA in 29 starts and 108.2 innings.

Jun 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) reacts after the final out of the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mlodzinski wants to be a full-time starting pitcher, which would give him the best chance at earning a better salary and for the long term, too.

He's clearly much better suited as a relief pitcher , but if this isn't his desire. then the Pirates could move him to a team that will give him that opportunity.

The Pirates would want Mlodzinski as a big part of their bullpen, but a solid trade return could convince them to part ways.