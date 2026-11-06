Pirates Should Consider Marlins Infield Duo in Trade

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong lineup, but there is always a need for stronger depth and better options.

The Pirates were one of the better offenses in baseball, but injuries hurt them throughout the season, especially to their star players.

Rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin spent almost three months on two injured list stints, and star second baseman Brandon Lowe is a free agent and might not return to the Pirates in 2027.

The Pirates should explore the trade market and two players that would make sense are Miami Marlins middle infield duo, shortstop Otto Lopez and second baseman Xavier Edwards, who could be moved this offseason, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

"Though the Marlins aren’t believed to be shopping Lopez or Edwards, neither player is considered untouchable," Jackson wrote. "If a team is willing to offer a lot in return, Miami would listen."

Why Lopez Makes Sense for the Pirates

Griffin is the starting shortstop for the Pirates for the foreseeable future, signing a nine-year, $140 million contract extension just five days after his MLB debut.

His injuries were a big blow to the Pirates last season, missing three weeks in June with a right forearm flexor strain, then another injury to his left ring finger sagittal band in early July kept him out until early September.

The Pirates didn't have anyone who could replace Griffin's offensive production, with Jacob Gonzalez struggling after coming over in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .203/.238/.366 for an OPS of .604 in 51 games.

Lopez is a great hitter, batting .305/.349/.437 for an OPS of .786 in 157 games this season, leading all of baseball with 191 hits and finishing with the fifth-highest batting average.

He is also a strong base stealer and adds speed to the lineup, with his 34 stolen bases tied for eighth-most in MLB.

Lopez is staunch defensively at both shortstop and second base, making him a versatile defensive option to pair up with Griffin, if Lowe doesn't re-sign, or take over at shortstop if Griffin is out.

Otto Lopez Career Advanced Fielding Stats

Position Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) Outs Above Average (OAA) Fielding Run Value (FRV) Shortstop +15 +22 +15 Second Base +13 +14 +12

He is a better option than Pirates infielder Nick Gonzales , who also hit well in 2026, (sixth-highest batting average in MLB at .303), but has struggled defensively.

Lopez won't hit many home runs a season, but his hitting and fielding make him a good addition to a lineup that can use some extra hits and strong defense in 2027.

Aug 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) throws to first base to retire Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (not pictured) during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Could Also Bolster Pirates if Added

While Edwards isn't quite as good as his All-Star double-play partner is, he still provides value to any lineup that he would join.

Edwards had a solid season at the plate in 2026, batting .280/.360/.371 for an OPS of .730 in 142 games, with 145 hits and 17 doubles.

He has fantastic plate discipline, and his 68 walks to 83 strikeouts this year showed that, along with his chase (24.4%) and whiff (17.6%) rates being in the 84th percentile, his 13.9% strikeout rate is in the 89th percentile and his 11.4% walk rate is in the 80th percentile.

Edwards, like Lopez, won't hit many home runs, but is a solid base stealer, with 21 stolen bases in 2026.

He isn't as strong defensively as Lopez, -2 DRS, -2 OAA and -1 FRV at second base this year, but he can play both middle infield positions and provide depth.

While Gonzales put up better offensive numbers than Edwards last season, he has struggled more defensively than Edwards, with his -11 DRS at second base in 2025 a concern for him going forward.

Aug 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) runs toward first base after hitting an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would the Pirates Trade for Marlins Infield Duo?

Both Lopez and Edwards are in their first year of arbitration, and MLB Trade Rumors has their salary projections at $5.4 million and $3.5 million, respectively, $9.9 million combined.

That's not a bad value for a strong middle-infield duo, and with two more years of team control, especially for a small-market team like the Pirates, who can't compete with the big markets for the top free agents.

Lowe returning for the future is the goal for the Pirates this offseason, but them actually re-signing him, especially in what could be a competitive race for his services, may not happen.

The Pirates can't let injuries ruin them as they did in 2026, and they need to have players ready to produce and contribute when others aren't able to do so.

Lopez and Edwards aren't superstars, but the duo would really make the Pirates a much better team, even if they just add one of them.

The one barrier is how much the Marlins would want in a trade and whether the Pirates are willing to put that up.

If it's reasonable, then the Pirates should go for it and make a solid infield that much stronger.

The Pirates have a roster that can compete for the postseason , but with a few more additions, they can get much closer to finally making that happen.

Aug 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) high fives second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect