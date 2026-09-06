Pirates Bring Back Exciting Outfielder Before Angels Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need to finish their series against the Los Angeles Angels with a win, and they added one player who may do that.

The Pirates recalled outfielder Ronny Simon from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of their series finale with the Angels at PNC Park on Sept. 6.

Pittsburgh optioned utility man Nick Yorke to Indianapolis as the corresponding move, giving Simon a spot on the 28-man roster.

Simon now has a big chance to prove he belongs with the Pirates, but only if he can take advantage of it.

Why the Pirates Brought Back Simon

Simon gives the Pirates a versatile defender who can play multiple positions and add some speed as well.

He has played mostly in the outfield this season, featuring in all three spots, including 29 starts each in center field and right field and then 40 starts in left field for Indianapolis.

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ronny Simon (63) throws the ball towards home plate during eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates selected Simon's contract on Aug. 5, placing him on the 40-man roster after they designated Marcell Ozuna for assignment, then added him to the 26-man roster as well.

Simon started four games in right field, one in left field and four games as the designated hitter before the Pirates sent him down on Aug. 17.

The Pirates liked Simon as a switch-hitter who could help them with their left-handed pitching struggles.

Simon has great splits at Triple-A against both types of pitchers, .315/.436/.509 for an OPS of .945 vs. southpaws and .336/.415/.446 for an OPS of .861 against right-handers.

He didn't perform too poorly with the Pirates, .290/.333/.323 for an OPS of .656, but he also didn't leave any doubt that he deserved a spot on the major league roster for the future.

The Pirates will likely deploy Simon in both corner outfield spots and at designated hitter less sparingly.

Why the Pirates Sent Yorke Down

Yorke came up a day before they sent down Simon on Aug. 16 and he spent the past three weeks with the team.

He didn't put up the best numbers in the 13 games of his third stint with the Pirates in 2026, .250/.300/.286 for an OPS of .586, with seven hits in 28 at-bats, a double, six RBI and two walks to nine strikeouts.

Yorke also made five starts in the field, three at third base and one each at first base and left field.

The Pirates recently brought back shortstop Konnor Griffin and likely want to see how Simon fits with the current roster, rather than having Yorke get little playing time.

Yorke could still feature for the Pirates this season, but he'll need a strong showing in Triple-A to prove he deserves that next shot.

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