Pirates Infielder Gets Big Chance Against Red Sox

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for any solution against left-handed pitching and one right-handed bat could help them in that regard.

The Pirates recalled infielder Nick Yorke from Triple-A Indianapolis and he will start at third base, while batting seventh against the Boston Red Sox in the series finale at PNC Park on Aug. 16.

Yorke takes the roster spot of infielder Jack Brannigan , who goes back down to Indianapolis after not featuring in the past three games after the Pirates called him up.

It's a big opportunity for Yorke, who could really give the Pirates a hard decision if he takes advantage of this start.

Why the Pirates Brought Up Nick Yorke vs. Red Sox

The Pirates are practicing caution with third baseman Nick Gonzales, who recently took a hit by pitch to the head in the 8-4 win over the Red Sox in the series opener on Aug. 14.

Gonzales didn't suffer a concussion and isn't on the injured list, but manager Don Kelly won't want to have one of his best hitters out for longer than he really needs to be.

Aug 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) is hit by a pitch in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke about Yorke on The Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan aheadof the game and said that he will provide the Pirates some experience and also for Gonzales some time off.

Yorke is a right-handed bat, so the Pirates see a chance for him against Red Sox left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval.

The Pirates have struggled against left-handed pitching this season, with a 11-26 record when facing. southpaw starter and 3-9 following the All-Star break.

Yorke will actually face the Red Sox for the first time, as they took him with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona and traded him to the Pirates ahead of the 2024 deadline for right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester .

This marks the third stint for Yorke with the Pirates this season, on the Opening Day roster, going down to Triple-A on May 2 and then coming back for a few games from May 8 and then going back down on May 18.

He had a strong start with the Pirates, but his time in the major leagues in 2026 hasn't been impressive, slashing .197/.279/.276 for an OPS of .555

Yorke also dealt with a fractured middle finger, that saw him go on the 7-day injured list on June 18 and officially return to Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

He's hit better following the injury, going 6-for-16 (.375 batting average), which also includes two home runs, the first two he's hit this season.

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