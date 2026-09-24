Pirates Bullpen Coming Into Full Picture For 2027

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are almost done with the 2026 season and their bullpen will play a big role in their success or lack thereof in 2027.

The Pirates made moves at the trade deadline to bolster their bullpen, but adding right-handed relief pitcher Camilo Doval didn't work out as well as they hoped.

Doval struggled with command, and the Pirates designated him for assignment on Sept. 22, after trading two prospects to the New York Yankees on Aug. 1.

It was a move that showed what the Pirates are envisioning when they see their bullpen for next season and how they will get the best out of the unit.

Pirates Bullpen Financial Situation for 2027

The Pirates moving on from Doval comes from his poor outings, but also because he would've cost far too much in 2027.

Doval enters the final year of arbitration and made $6.1 million this season, money the Pirates would not be willing to pay him next season.

Aug 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates will already have two arbitration-eligible relief pitchers they'd rather prioritize, Yohan Ramírez, heading into his second season, and Carmen Mlodzinski.

Pittsburgh also has two relief pitchers who will be free agents, left-hander Gregory Soto and right-hander Kirby Yates .

The Pirates have one relief pitcher with serious money tied up in, and that's right-hander Luke Weaver, who will make $12.5 million.

Weaver joined in a trade with the New York Mets at the deadline, and the Pirates will, surprisingly, only owe $5 million, with his former team paying $7.5 million.

What Other Pirates Relief Pitchers Are Important for 2027

The Pirates have younger bullpen arms they will prioritize for next season, some of whom are already excelling.

Left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery took over the closer role two months ago and has been one of the best relievers in baseball, dominating opposing hitters and securing numerous wins for the Pirates.

Jul 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) throws in the outfield before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lake Bachar has been a strong spot starter for the Pirates in their bullpen games, and they can use him in different roles going forward.

The Pirates also have a strong rookie trio: Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly, who all will fight for more innings in 2027 and starting opportunities too.

Left-handers Brandon Eisert and Evan Sisk provide similar profiles and will each vie for a spot in the Pirates bullpen.

The Pirates will also hope right-hander Isaac Mattson can bounce back after a tough season.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!