Pirates Comeback Falls Just Short in Loss to Tigers

DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Pirates almost erased a late deficit, but their earlier play hurt them and led to a tough loss.

The Pirates fell to the Detroit Tigers 8-7 in the series opener at Comerica Park on Sept. 25, with poor performances from right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler and the defense behind him making it too big of a comeback late on.

Pittsburgh still hasn't clinched a winning season yet, 81-79, but still has two games left in 2026 that they can do it.

This is just the third loss for the Pirates against an American League Central opponent this season, 13-3, with a 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on July 18 and an 8-5 defeat to the Tigers at PNC Park on Aug. 17.

Pirates’ Almost Complete Comeback in Eighth Inning

The Pirates looked completely out of it, trailing 8-2 in the eighth inning, but they almost came back and took the lead.

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds walked after a double play, center fielder Oneil Cruz singled to put runners on the corners, and then third baseman Nick Gonzales and designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn hit back-to-back RBI singles to cut the deficit to 8-4.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an infield single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Catcher Rafael Flores Jr. then crushed a three-run home run off of Tigers left-handed relief pitcher Andrew Sears, trimming the deficit to 8-7.

Flores took a 92.7 mph four-seam fastball from Sears down the middle of the plate and sent it 105.1 mph and 422 feet to center field.

The 11th home run of his rookie season could’ve started a rally for the Pirates, but pinch-hitter Jared Triolo, who came in for first baseman Spencer Horwitz, grounded out and ended the inning.

Chandler Lacks Command Against Tigers

The Pirates rookie had a chance to end his season on a high, but didn't have what it took to get it done.

Chandler gave up six runs over 2.2 innings, allowing four hits and four walks to just two strikeouts in the defeat to the Tigers.

Sep 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) pitches second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense didn't help Chandler in this start, particularly when right fielder Jake Mangum missed a diving catch, and two runs scored on a two-out triple from Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson in the second inning.

Chandler did walk a batter and give up a single prior, and a run likely scores if Mangum stops the ball, instead of missing entirely and having it go behind him.

He then got the first two outs of the third inning, but loaded the bases with two walks and a single, and gave up a two-run single to Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler.

Chandler walked the next batter to load the bases again, and then struck out Torkelson, but the ball got away from Flores, resulting in two more runs.

The Tigers took a 6-2 lead after that and Chandler was done for the night, not making it into the third inning.

It tied the shortest start of his career, also pitching just 2.2 innings in his first MLB start against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7, 2025.

Chandler also tied his season-high with six earned runs allowed, previously doing so in four innings against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 23.

He finishes his season with a 4.62 ERA over 154.0 innings pitched, 8-9 record over 30 starts in 31 appearances, 140 strikeouts to 80 walks, .234 BAA and a 1.40 WHIP.

Poor Defense Hurts Pirates

The Pirates have played better defesnse as of late, but this game against the Tigers was not an example of that.

Mangum has had good moments for the Pirates this season, but his dive in the second inning showed the risk in what happens when that doesn't work out.

Sep 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (28) catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz also missed a ball that should've been a routine fly ball, but dropped for a double in the fifth inning.

The Pirates didn't give up a run after that play, but they did when a ball went right under rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin's glove in the sixth inning, making it a 7-2 Tigers lead.

Pittsburgh needs to show better defense in the final two games, as this was a poor display throughout from the team.

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