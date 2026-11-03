Pirates Could Find Next Great Third Baseman in Korean Star

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates would benefit from addressing their need at third base this offseason, and they should explore all options to do so.

The Pirates lack a true third baseman, especially after trading Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds at the 2025 deadline, and it's the one position they really need this winter.

Pittsburgh has some options on the free agent market and could also trade for some help there too.

The Pirates also have one interesting option in Korean star Si-Hwan Roh, who will look to find an MLB opportunity for 2027 and beyond.

How Roh Makes the Pirates Better in 2027

Roh has spent the past eight seasons playing for the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO League, the highest level of baseball in South Korea.

He's put up impressive numbers in that time, hitting .267/.353/.457 for an OPS of .810 in 957 games, with 913 hits, 167 doubles, 153 home runs, 586 RBI and 420 walks to 909 strikeouts.

Roh has hit 20+ home runs in each of his past five seasons and at least 18 in each of his past seven, making him a strong right-handed power bat that the Pirates could use .

He has posted a plus-.800 OPS over the last five seasons, which includes his 2023 campaign, putting up a career-best slash line of .298/.388/.541 for an OPS of .929, with 30 doubles, 31 home runs and 101 RBI.

Roh's last season was also a great success, batting .283/.360/.505 for an OPS of .865, with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 96 RBI.

The Pirates got little power out of the third base position, with their 15 home runs the fifth-least in baseball in 2026 and their .677 OPS the 10th-lowest.

Pittsburgh improved greatly last season offensively, setting a franchise-record with 186 home runs and finishing 13th in baseball, after hitting just 117 in 2025, the lowest mark by 31 that season.

Where Roh Would Fit Long-Term With Pirates

Roh would most likely spend his time at third base for the Pirates in 2027, where he's played 791 games in his career.

The Pirates don't have great options at third base for the long term and Roh could really give them a player for the future at the position.

Nick Gonzales was great at the plate, with the sixth-best batting average in baseball (.303), but was a huge liability defensively . Jared Triolo is great defensively at third base, but put up a .600 OPS with just three home runs .

The Pirates have Jacob Gonzales, Nick Yorke and Jack Brannigan as other third base options, but none have hit well enough to hold a spot on the major league roster.

Roh isn't rated as the greatest defender, but he could also move over to first base or designated hitter in the future.

The Pirates do have top third base prospect Murf Gray coming through, and if he fulfills his potential, Roh moving to the right side of the infield or just hitting would also be a boost for them.

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Murf Gray | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

What Signing Roh Would Look Like

Hanwha posted Roh on Nov. 1, and he has a 30-day signing period during which he must reach an agreement with an MLB team.

If Roh doesn't do this, then he will return to Hanwha and continue playing out his 11-year contract extension he signed with them in February, which starts with the 2027 season.

Hanwha receives a posting fee if Roh signs with an MLB team: 20% of the first $25MM of Roh’s contract, 17.5% of the next $25MM, and $15% for anything beyond $50MM, per MLB Trade Rumors .

Roh isn't affected by the impending lockout , as the current CBA expires on Dec. 1, which is the date his posting period ends.

The Pirates, if they signed Roh, would have to get it done this month and then pay extra to Hanwha for the posting fee.

Pittsburgh hasn't really explored the Asian market for players, but was linked with Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto last offseason.

Murakami and Okamoto were both great in 2026 for the Chicago White Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.

The Pirates last made a big international signing with Jung Ho Kang back in 2014, four years and $11 million on Jan. 16, 2025, also from Korea and who also played third base.

Roh could be the next great Pirates third baseman, and would play a big role in bringing the team back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Jul 5, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang (16) reacts circling the bases on a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning at PNC Park. The Brewers won 6-5 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports