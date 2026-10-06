Pirates Have Perfect Offseason Bullpen Target

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are in offseason mode earlier than they would have liked this season, but that doesn't mean the work ends for this franchise.

The Pirates can't prepare for a World Series in 2026, but they could start putting the first touches on a roster that could compete in 2027 . The biggest priority for this team, as they try to do so, is to address the bullpen issues.

The Pirates' bullpen was easily the biggest flop and disappointment the franchise experienced in 2026. Dennis Santana was supposed to be the anchor and closer, but he was designated for assignment before the All-Star Break. With few bright spots heading into 2027, a recent trade suggestion from Bleacher Report writer Kerry Miller gives the Buccos a prime target to go after this winter.

In a recent article, Miller suggested the Pirates and their NL Central rival, the Milwaukee Brewers, could link up for a deal surrounding Milwaukee closer Trevor Megill. In return, two of the Pirates' more intriguing prospects would head to the Brewers.

Why the Foundation of Deal Should Intrigue Pirates

The Pirates undoubtedly had one of the worst bullpens in 2026, a key reason why they couldn't get over the hump and make the postseason .

"Pittsburgh finally had a winning season in 2026," Miller wrote . "But fell a few games shy of the much bigger goal of making it back to the postseason. Maybe Megill is the missing piece that gets them there."

And there's plenty of reason to believe Megill is a potential missing piece. The 32-year-old reliever has thrown at least 34.0 innings in each of the past five seasons. As the main closer in Milwaukee, he's managed back-to-back 30-save campaigns in 2025 and 2026. Over 61.2 innings pitched this past season, he allowed just 18 earned runs and walked 15 batters while striking out 69.

"But do you know who really needs to address the back of its bullpen and is really sick and tired of facing Megill?" He wrote. "That would be the Pittsburgh Pirates, against whom Megill has made 18 appearances with a 0.51 ERA and 0.62 WHIP."

The 2025 All-Star is also a player the Pirates would reasonably target due to his contact. 2027 is the final year of team control, and the Pirates love to take advantage of those situations. Coming off a year where he made just under $5 million, he likely won't receive more than $8 to $9 million in his final arbitration year. Even the hesitant Pirates could swing that for a top-end bullpen arm.

May 20, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Oklahoma catcher Easton Carmichael (2) grimaces after taking a foul ball off his ankle during the game with Kentucky in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Is the Return Worth It?

The Pirates are giving up two intriguing prospects in the trade proposal Miller gave. Easton Carmichael is one of the team's top catching prospects and currently ranks 8th in the Pirates' pipeline, according to MLB.com rankings . The 22-year-old crushed the ball at Single-A and started to find some success over 131 at-bats at Double-A.

The Pirates also have catcher Axiel Plaz in their system, another one of their top-10 prospects. Does that make Carmichael expendable?

Lonnie White Jr. is the far easier candidate to part with. He's an athletic player from an MLB bloodline, but he has been passed over in terms of organizational value by the likes of Jhostynxon Garcia, Edward Florentino, and recent first-round draft pick Derek Curiel.

It might cost a bit more than the Pirates are looking to part with , but for a year of bullpen stability, it has to be worth serious consideration.

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