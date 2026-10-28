Four Trades, Signings, Promotions and Decisions That Could Put Pirates Back in the Postseason in 2027

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finished strong in 2026 and now turn their attention towards building for an even better 2027.

The Pirates finally had a winning season in 2026 , going 82-80, marking their first since 2018, and capped off a 15-9 September.

Pittsburgh also missed the postseason once again, last making it in 2015, the second-longest streak in MLB.

The Pirates can't waste this offseason, and they need to make four important decisions, externally and internally, which will put them in the best position to make the playoffs in 2027.

Pirates Should Trade for Nolan Arenado

The Pirates need a third baseman for next season, and they have many options to consider.

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado is nearing the end of his career, and what better way to go out than to bring postseason baseball back to Pittsburgh.

Sep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) bats during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arenado is the best defensive third baseman of his generation, a 10-time consecutive Gold Glove Award winner from 2013 to 2022, but also a great right-handed power bat, a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a three-time National League home run leader.

Turning 36 during the 2027 season, Arenado isn't quite the player he once was, but he still makes the Pirates a better team.

Arenado had a solid 2026 campaign, batting .255/.331/.475 for an OPS of .806 in 152 games, with 136 hits, 25 doubles, 30 home runs and 86 RBI.

It was his first season with 30 home runs and a plus-.800 OPS since 2022 and showed that he can still be an important right-handed power bat in a major league lineup.

The Pirates not only need a third baseman, but a reliable right-handed power bat that can attack left-handed pitching, something the team struggled massively with in 2026.

Arenado hit .271/.344/.550 for an OPS of .894 with 10 home runs against southpaws in 2026, making him an external option to fix the Pirates' biggest issue from last season.

The Pirates' main third base option is Nick Gonzales for 2027, who had the sixth-best batting average in baseball in 2026, .303, but was also terrible defensively, with -15 defensive runs saved (DRS) and -11 outs above average (OAA), both the worst marks for any third baseman in 2026 (minimum 850 innings played).

Arenado isn't the same Gold Glove defender he once was, -4 DRS and +2 OAA in 2026, but he's a much better option than Gonzales for the Pirates.

He would also only cost $6 million in 2027, as the St. Louis Cardinals are paying $9 million of his $15 million salary.

Arenado does have a no-trade clause in his contract, but if the Pirates can convince the Diamondbacks to trade him and for Arenado to join them, it's something they must go after.

Pirates Should Sign LHP Alex Vesia

The Pirates have many free-agent options this winter, and they should explore that market to bolster their bullpen.

One free agent who makes a lot of sense for the Pirates is left-handed relief pitcher Alex Vesia, who has been consistent and dominant throughout this decade.

Vesia has played a big role in the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen and their postseason success , which includes seven appearances in each of their 2024 and 2025 World Series campaigns.

Sep 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's posted a sub-3.00 ERA four times in his career and only an ERA above 4.00 once, while being one of the better strikeout relief pitchers in baseball since his debut in 2020.

Vesia dominates with just three pitches, a four-seam fastball, a slider and a changeup, which have helped him serve as one of the better pitchers in terms of advanced statistics.

He won't overpower hitters with a 92.1 mph fastball, but gets lower hard-hit contact rates and great whiff on his offspeed pitches.

The Pirates need a veteran southpaw for their bullpen and one who can establish a winning culture for years to come.

Vesia will have many suitors, but if the Pirates can come in with a great offer, they'd make their bullpen that much better for 2027.

Pirates Should Promote Murf Gray in 2027

One of the biggest surprises from the Pirates' farm system was third baseman Murf Gray , who was their best performer in 2026.

Gray hit .305/.402/.567 for an OPS of .969 across 126 games and three levels: Single-A Bradenton, High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, with 100 runs, 143 hits, 27 doubles, 32 home runs, 266 total bases and 97 RBI.

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Murf Gray | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

He led all Pirates minor leaguers with hits, home runs, RBI, total bases, extra-base hits (59) and slugging percentage (.567), winning both the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year and Honus Wagner Player of the Year Awards.

This was Gray's first professional season, after the Pirates took him 73rd overall in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Fresno State.

His ability to adjust at each level and then still dominate is a big encouragement for the Pirates, who will want him to make his debut in the near future.

Gray still has to show he can produce at Triple-A before he'll get a shot in the major leagues, but there's so much to like about his game that the Pirates will have a tough time practicing patience.

A right-handed power bat that can also hit for contact and play solid defense at third base would solve so many issues for the Pirates next season and beyond.

Gray needs time before playing for the Pirates, but if he is showing that he's ready for the challenge, it is pertinent that they give him the chance to show his talents at the highest level .

Pirates Should Keep Carmen Mlodzinski in Bullpen Next Season

The Pirates have used Carmen Mlodzinski in a wide variety of roles over the past two seasons, putting him where they see him fit best.

Mlodzinski has had two big stints in the starting rotation in both 2025 and 2026, when Jared Jones was injured last season and then before his return from that injury this season.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He struggled massively in 2025, with a 5.67 ERA through nine starts that led to his demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Mlodzinski fared better in 2026, with a 3.76 ERA through nine starts and 11 outings, but the Pirates put him back in the bullpen after Jones returned from injury, which led to him landing on the Restricted List after he refused to pitch afterwards.

The Pirates also gave Mlodzinski another shot as a starter in 2026 when Mitch Keller suffered his season-ending injury in early August, but posted a 14.04 ERA in three losses and went back to the bullpen.

Mlodzinski's desire to be a starting pitcher is a valid one, especially when it comes to his future and the earnings he would make.

It's very clear that Mlodzinski is far better suited for a role in the bullpen, and his doing so would make the Pirates so much better there.

Carmen Mlodzinski Career Splits Reliever/Starter

Pitcher Role ERA (Innings Pitched) Opposing Slash Line Starter 5.13 (108.2) 217/.289/.318 (.608 OPS) Reliever 2.66 (200.0) .303/.361/.438 (.799 OPS)

Mlodzinski could fill so many roles for the Pirates' bullpen: long-reliever, setup man, low/high-leverage and do so efficiently and effectively.

A strong season for Mlodzinski in the Pirates' bullpen makes him that much more valuable and more crucial for team success next season.

The Pirates need a strong bullpen for 2027 and can't make the same mistakes they did in 2026.

It's time to make Mlodzinski a big part of that relief pitcher group and let him perform in his best role throughout the entire season.