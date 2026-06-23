Pirates Next Month Presents Major Challenge - And Opportunity

PITTSBURGH — The schedule makers dealt the Pittsburgh Pirates a hand that could define their season. As the team returns to PNC Park for a critical homestand, the next month presents a crucible of competition that will likely determine if the Pirates are buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

Pittsburgh currently sits at 39-39, a .500 record that places them fourth in the National League Central, 8.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. However, the outlook isn't entirely bleak. The Pirates are just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, a position that has left the fanbase in a state of tense anticipation.

The path forward, however, is potentially season-defining. Over the next 38 games, a stretch that brings them to the beginning of August and MLB's trade deadline on August 3rd, Pittsburgh will face 32 contests against teams currently sporting winning records.

The gauntlet begins Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners and continues with series against the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, and the Milwaukee Brewers. Following the All-Star break, the schedule doesn't relent with road trips to Cleveland and New York, before returning home for dates with the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks. The month of July ends with a road trip to Cincinnati. August begins with a four game set in Milwaukee, a series with the trade deadline in the middle.

The lone team on the docket currently below .500 is the Cincinnati Reds, who sit at 37-39. However, with divisional games often carrying extra weight, the Reds could easily be playing at a winning clip by the time they visit Pittsburgh, making even those series a potential challenge.

This brutal stretch is the measuring stick for a team that has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled with consistency . The Pirates are just 4-6 in their last ten games and lost a recent series in Denver against the worst team in baseball, the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the bullpen continues to be a point of concern, ranking 20th in the majors with a 4.46 ERA.

A Fork in the Road

The results of the next month will have direct implications for the team's strategy at the trade deadline. With a reported willingness to trade their competitive balance draft pick (34th overall) and a desire to improve the roster, the Pirates are signaling a readiness to compete. However, a poor showing against this stretch of elite competition could pivot the front office towards a less aggressive approach to the deadline.

Series Preview: Seattle Mariners (39-37)

This pivotal month-plus begins with a three-game series at PNC Park against the Seattle Mariners, the leaders of the American League West. The Mariners arrive with a 39-37 record, also having won four of their last ten games, though they are still looking to take control of their division.

Seattle brings a formidable pitching staff to Pittsburgh, a unit that ranks fifth in baseball with a 3.62 team ERA. The Pirates are expected to face right-handers George Kirby (5-7, 4.10 ERA), Bryan Woo (6-5, 3.94 ERA), and Bryce Miller (3-1, 1.58 ERA). Kirby has struggled recently, losing five of his last six starts, but has a history of success against the Pirates.

The Pirates will counter with their own trio of right-handers: Mitch Keller (5-4, 4.92 ERA), Braxton Ashcraft (6-3, 3.18 ERA), and Bubba Chandler (2-7, 4.62 ERA). Keller is coming off a promising start where he allowed just one earned run over 5.1 innings, showing signs of turning a corner after a rough patch.

Offensively, the Mariners possess pop, ranking ninth in MLB with 98 home runs. Julio Rodriguez and Luke Raley lead the team with 14 homers apiece, while Dominic Canzone has been a force with a .915 OPS. However, Seattle has struggled to score consistently, averaging just 4.26 runs per game, and their lineup has been hampered by injuries to key position players like Randy Arozarena.

The series opener is set for Tuesday night at PNC Park. With the season's most challenging stretch looming, the Pirates know they cannot afford to stumble out of the gate.

Key Stats

Righting the Ship?: 3.14 ERA for Pirates pitching staff is 7th in MLB over last seven days

Seattle Throwing Seeds : 2.83 ERA for Mariners pitching staff is 3rd in MLB over last seven days

The Pirates and Mariners have met a total of 26 times. The Mariners lead the series 17-9.

Jun 18, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Probable Pitchers & Matchups

Game 1: June 23, 6:40 PM at PNC Park

PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (5-4, 4.92 ERA, 65 K)

SEA: RHP George Kirby (5-7, 4.10 ERA, 79 K)

Key Battle: Keller vs Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez (2-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI in three career AB against Keller)

Game 2: June 24, 6:40 PM at PNC Park

PIT: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (6-3, 3.18 ERA, 97 K)

SEA: RHP Bryan Woo (6-5, 3.94 ERA, 88 K)

Key Battle: Ashcraft vs Mariners C Cal Raleigh (0-for-1 in one career AB against Ashcraft)

Game 3: June 25, 12:35 PM at PNC Park

PIT: RHP Bubba Chandler (2-7, 4.62 ERA, 69 K)

SEA: RHP Bryce Miller (3-1, 1.58 ERA, 43 K)

Key Battle: Chandler vs Mariners 3B Colt Emerson (First career matchup)

Players to Watch

SP Braxton Ashcraft (PIT): 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K in last start against Athletics

OF Bryan Reynolds (PIT): .500/.500/1.050, 3 HR, 2 2B 9 RBI over last seven days

DH Dominic Canzone (SEA): 2 HR, 4 RBI over last seven days

SP Bryan Woo (SEA): 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 9 K in last start against Baltimore

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