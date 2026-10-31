Pirates Dream Offseason: Four Moves That Would Change Everything

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of their most important offseason in recent history, and they must strike now.

The Pirates finished 2026 short of their goals, missing the postseason for the 11th straight year, but still optimistic for the future.

Pittsburgh clinched their first winning season since 2018, 82-80, and just their fifth in the past 34 years.

The Pirates now have their best roster since they last made the postseason in 2015, and a few smart moves will get them over the edge.

Four Moves for a Dream Pirates Offseason

No. 1: Re-Sign 2B Brandon Lowe

The Pirates will mostly have the same roster as they did in 2026, aside from a couple of free agents, including Brandon Lowe, who could go elsewhere.

Lowe had one of the best seasons in recent memory for the Pirates, leading the team and all MLB second basemen with 35 home runs, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS.

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning walk-off solo home run to defeat the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His left-handed power completely changed the Pirates' lineup, which went from hitting the fewest home runs in baseball in 2025 (117) to setting a franchise record with 186, the 13th-best in MLB in 2026.

Lowe was also brilliant defensively, going from a terrible fielder to a National League Gold Glove Award finalist.

The Pirates players made it known their desire to bring Lowe back, and the fans surely feel the same way.

Lowe was a clubhouse leader and did important work in the community, becoming the Pirates' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

The entirety of who Lowe is makes him a special player and person, and the Pirates bringing him back for the future reiterates that commitment to building a winning ballclub for years to come.

Lowe may not be easy to re-sign, but the Pirates can't let such an important player go without giving it their all.

2027 is one of the most important seasons for the Pirates, and players like Lowe are necessary for the franchise to achieve their goals.

No. 2: Trade for 3B Nolan Arenado

This is maybe not the most eye-catching move the Pirates could make this offseason, but there's a lot to like about trading for Nolan Arenado .

Pittsburgh needs a true third baseman and one who can hit for power, both of which Arenado can do, while also providing veteran leadership.

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arenado had a solid 2026, hitting .255/.331/.475 for an OPS of .806 in 152 games, with 136 hits, 25 doubles, 30 home runs and 86 RBI.

It was his first season with 30 home runs and a plus-.800 OPS since 2022 and shows that the soon-to-be 36-year-old still has it at the major league level.

The Pirates also need hitters that can take on left-handed pitching and Arenado can do that, hitting .271/.344/.550 for an OPS of .894 with 10 home runs in 2026.

Arenado is the best defensive third baseman of his generation, a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner from 2013 to 2022, and even though 2026 wasn't amazing by his standards, he can still play well at the hot corner.

The Pirates can't rely on Nick Gonzales for a full season at third base, who, despite being a strong hitter, lacks power and is terrible defensively.

Arenado would also only cost $6 million next season, as the St. Louis Cardinals are paying $9 million of his $15 million salary, making him a cheaper option for the Pirates without a long-term commitment.

The Pirates need to convince Arenado that he should join them, as he has a no-trade clause, and also the Diamondbacks to trade him, but if they can do so, it would go a long way towards filling one of their biggest roster needs.

No. 3: Trade For OF Jo Adell

The Pirates can always bolster their depth, especially in the outfield, which is currently their strongest position player unit.

One way they can do so is by trading for Cleveland Guardians outfielder Jo Adell, who helps solve many of their problems from 2026.

Aug 30, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Jo Adell (7) rounds third base en route to scoring during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adell, like Arenado, is a right-handed power bat that is great against left-handed pitching , something the Pirates must fix for 2027.

He hit .320/.372/.599 for an OPS of .971, with 55 hits, six doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBI against southpaws.

Adell ranked 1st in slugging percentage (.599) and RBI, fourth in home runs, fifth in OPS, seventh in batting average (.320) and tied-13th in hits against left-handed pitching.

That kind of production is necessary for a Pirates team that was 18-33 against southpaw starters and posted some of the worst numbers against them in 2026.

Adell can play all three outfield spots, with most of his experience in right field, giving the Pirates extra depth.

He is also in the final year of arbitration and will become a free agent after the 2027 season, which, like Arenado, means the Pirates don't have to commit to him long-term.

The Pirates, if they don't have to expend serious trade capital, would benefit from adding Adell and having him on the roster next season.

No. 4: Bring Back RHP David Bednar

The Pirates have normally parted ways with their best talent over the past few decades and have almost been in a perpetual rebuilding phase.

Pittsburgh traded right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees at the 2025 deadline and he showed that he can still be a dominant closer.

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) throws during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bednar earned 45 saves in 52 opportunities with the Yankees, posting a 2.39 ERA over 94 innings, with 111 strikeouts to 29 walks and a 1.01 WHIP.

He's a free agent for the first time, and what better way to show commitment to your fans than to bring the hometown kid back to play a big role in the bullpen?

Bednar had a strong tenure with the Pirates, a two-time All-Star and led the NL with 39 saves in 2023.

There were some struggles in 2024 and 2025, but he was excellent before the Pirates moved him at the trade deadline.

Pittsburgh needs another high-leverage right-handed relief pitcher and Bednar fits that role perfectly.

He'd play well with current closer, left-hander Mason Montgomery and setup man, right-hander Luke Weaver.

The three could become a dominant backend trio who secure wins for the Pirates and fix the issues the bullpen had with blown leads in 2026.

Bednar may cost more than the Pirates are willing to pay, but if they could entice him with the prospect of bringing winning baseball back to the city he grew up in, it's a move that would be amazing to pull off.