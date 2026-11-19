PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates don't have a true third baseman right now, but they can find one on the trade market this offseason.

Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote in his latest piece that San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt is available in a trade for pitchers.

The Pirates have plenty of pitchers they can trade, and Schmitt fits their need at third base for the 2027 season.

It's a big season ahead for the Pirates, and Schmitt's addition could be a big boost for their lineup.

Why Pirates Should Trade for Schmitt

Schmitt is coming off his best season in MLB in 2026, batting .271/.301/.483 for an OPS of .784 in 98 games, with 105 hits, 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 55 RBI.

He would've had an even better year, if not for a left knee meniscus tear at the end of July, which ended his season two months early.

Jul 17, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt (10) is pictured before an at-bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schmitt was also excellent against left-handed pitching, batting .314/.330/.490 for an OPS of .820, while still hitting decently against right-handed pitching, .256/.290/.481 for an OPS of .771.

The Pirates could use a right-handed bat like Schmitt that hits southpaws, as they were terrible against them in 2026, with an 18-33 record against starters.

His expected stats were some of the best in MLB, with a .288 expected batting average (xBA) (11th, 96th percentile) and a .512 expected slugging percentage (xSLG) (seventh, 98th percentile).

Schmitt also played well at third base this season, with +2 defensive runs saved (DRS), +3 outs above average (OAA) and +2 fielding run value (FRV).

He only played 24 games and 200 innings at third base last season, but it was an improvement over his 2025 season, posting -3 DRS, -1 OAA and -1 FRV in 201.1 innings and 26 games at the position.

Schmitt can play all four infield positions and played the most in left field last season, making him a utility player if the Pirates need him to be so.

Would Pirates Trade for Schmitt?

The Pirates' current third baseman is Nick Gonzales, who was great at the plate but a liability defensively.

Gonzales posted -15 DRS, -11 OAA and -9 FRV, all the worst marks for a third baseman with at least 850 innings played.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) fields a ground ball for an out against Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (not pictured) during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have other third baseman options, like Gold Glove winner Jared Triolo , who has struggled at the plate, and both Nick Yorke and Jacob Gonzalez , who are both inexperienced at the position.

Schmitt would give the Pirates a right-handed bat that could attack left-handed pitching, with some extra power, and also play some solid defense, all of which they need for a postseason run.

The Pirates have a plethora of pitching talent they can part with for Schmitt, with left-hander Hunter Barco and right-handers Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel, Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly, all young and with years of team control that could interest the Giants.

Schmitt is in his first year of arbitration for 2027, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting him at $2.5 million.

That's a price the Pirates can easily take on, and parting with some young pitchers for an improvement to the lineup should be a straightforward decision.