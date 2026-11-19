PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finished their season at the end of September, but a few prospects continued.

The Pirates had nine prospects play for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League over the past month, Oct. 5 to Nov. 13.

It was a great opportunity for these prospects to gain experience and show the progress they made this season.

The Pirates prospects mostly disappointed, but a couple stood out over their time in the AFL.

Sanford and Mena Put On Strong Outings in Arizona Fall League

Shortstop Wyatt Sanford was the best performer for the Pirates in the AFL and earned a spot in the Fall Stars Game .

Sanford hit .268/.366/.380 for an OPS of .746 in 18 games for Glendale, ranking second in runs (16), tied for second in hits (19), fourth in OPS and tied for fourth in walks (10).

He showed off his added power this season, with the longest home run of his professional career, 454 feet in the 10-0 win over the Mesa Solar Sox on Oct. 22.

It was a strong 2026 for Sanford, who hit .292/.423/.551 for an OPS of .974 in 72 games for High-A Greensboro, with 80 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 42 RBI, 48 walks to 100 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 34 attempts.

Sanford will have a chance to impress at Double-A Altoona next season, and he was the highest-rated Pirates prospect in the AFL: fifth per MLB Pipeline and Baseball America .

Right-handed Bryan Mena was the best Pirates pitcher in the AFL, a surprise among some of the other names there.

Mena threw five scoreless outings with two starts and 10.2 innings, with 12 strikeouts to four walks, a 1.41 WHIP and a .250 BAA.

His 11 hits over his 10.2 innings pitched are a little concerning, but he excelled with his use of the slider and curveball, getting whiff rates of 58.6% and 52.9%, respectively.

The Pirates took Mena in the minor league phase of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft , and he'll need to build off of this showing at Altoona next season.

Pirates Pitching Falls Short

Mena had success in the AFL, but the rest of the Pirates' pitching didn't perform how they would've wanted coming into it.

Zander Mueth posted a 12.15 ERA over nine games, with nine earned runs over 6.2 innings, 10 hits and 11 walks allowed for a 3.15 WHIP and a .357 BAA.

Mueth has been working through injuries over the past few seasons and a transition to the bullpen, but his struggles continued in Arizona.

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West pitcher Zander Mueth (13) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Cain also struggled, with a 11.05 ERA over seven games, nine earned runs over 7.1 innings, 11 hits and nine hits allowed for a 2.73 WHIP and a .344 BAA.

The Pirates' 19th-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma was previously an infielder and outfielder in college and is now a full-time pitcher for the first time.

Cristhian Tortosa joined Cain and Mueth with his struggles, posting a 16.71 ERA over seven outings, 13 earned runs over seven innings, allowing 13 hits and 10 walks for a 3.29 WHIP and a .406 BAA.

The Pirates signed Tortosa as a minor league free agent in June, and he spent most of his time with Altoona, posting a 3.56 ERA over 19 outings and 30.1 innings pitched.

Pirates Hitters Don't Reach Expectations

The next two best Pirates prospects in the AFL, after Sanford, were catcher Easton Carmichael and third baseman/outfielder Jhonny Severino.

Carmichael is a top 10 Pirates prospect, with MLB Pipeline ranking him eighth and Baseball America putting him at ninth, while Severino is 28th per MLB Pipeline.

May 20, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Oklahoma catcher Easton Carmichael (2) grimaces after taking a foul ball off his ankle during the game with Kentucky in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Severino performed poorly at the plate, .159/.284/.238 for an OPS of .522 in 18 games, with just 10 hits in 63 at-bats, two doubles, a home run, four RBI and 11 walks to 21 strikeouts.

He led the South Atlantic League with 31 home runs for Greensboro, but will have to show that kind of power at Altoona, a harder level and a pitcher-friendly ballpark.

Carmichael also struggled, hitting .094/.250/.125 for a OPS of .375 in 10 games, with three hits in 32 at-bats.

It was a strong 2026 season for Carmichael, who hit .287/.339/.486 for an OPS of .825 with 20 home runs across High-A and Double-A, but he'll need to bounce back next year to bolster his chances for a potential MLB debut.