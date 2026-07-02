Why Pirates Aren't Playing Konnor Griffin Against Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Konnor Griffin is a big part of the Pittsburgh Pirates' success this season, but will not start another game in this last week.

Griffin is not in the lineup for the Pirates ahead of their series finale vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citzens Bank Park on July 2, with Jared Triolo taking over at shortstop and batting ninth.

The Pirates had Griffin start all three games in this series, but give him a chance for rest, marking their second time doing so since his injury return.

It's not what Pirates fans want to see, with their star rookie a threat in every facet of the game, but the team isn't taking chances with his health.

Why Pirates Are Being Cautious with Konnor Griffin

Griffin made his return to the Pirates back on June 26, which ended 22 games that he missed from May 31 to their series vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.

It was a tough few weeks for Griffin, who dealt with a right forearm flexor strain, that prevented him from throwing at shortstop, a key component of the position.

Griffin has put on an efficient performance since coming back to the Pirates, slashing .261/.292/.435 for an OPS of .726 in five games, with six hits in 23 at-bats, three runs scored, one double, a home run, an RBI and two stolen bases.

He has played shortstop four times, including for the first time in back-to-back games before this contest, June 30-July 1, and in the series opener and series finale vs. the Reds, June 26 and June 28, while serving as designated hitter in the series opener vs. the Phillies on June 29.

The Pirates still have Griffin on a plan, per manager Don Kelly ahead of the prior game, where they are easing him back to playing shortstop every day, which he did following his MLB debut on April 3.

Griffin also had his rehab assignment end early, following a fanastic outing with Double-A Altoona on June 24, where hit a two-run home run and an RBI-triple.

His hitting and running are there, displaying contact and power and two stolen bases so far with the Pirates, so they are managing his arm and making sure he doesn't reinjure it.

Griffin is making good progress and getting close to playing every day again, but there will likely still be some days off for him and games at designated hitter before that.

Expect Triolo to feature there from time-to-time, who has hit much better recently, slashing .385/.467./.769 for an OPS of 1.236 in the past five games.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Phillies

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Center Field Switch Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Endy Rodríguez Catcher Switch Jared Triolo Shortstop Right

Center fielder Jake Mangum will leadoff without Griffin in the lineup and first baseman Spencer Horwitz still out injured.

Bryan Reynolds moves back to left field after a game at designated hitter and Tyler Callihan moves to the bench.

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) rounds the bases after hitting a one run home run dsixth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcell Ozuna returns at designated hitter and bats seventh, the fourth time he's hit that low in the lineup.

Endy Rodríguez returns to catcher, with Henry Davis featuring there the past two games, and bats eighth.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe hits second, first baseman Ryan O'Hearn bats fifth and third baseman Nick Gonzales hits sixth, to round out the Pirates infield, while right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez hits fourth for the second straight game.

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