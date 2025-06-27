3 Rangers Relief Pitchers Mentioned As Trade Targets for Contenders Ahead of Deadline
The Texas Rangers are set to begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, which will have a significant impact on their performance over the next few weeks.
With their playoff odds at 24.1% according to Baseball Reference, Texas certainly seems to be trending toward selling.
However, their positive run differential hints that they have performed closer to the level of a 43-win team, which would put them in the third wild card spot in the AL.
Entering the series against the Mariners, the Rangers have a 40-41 record, currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the American League.
Defeating a team ahead of them in the standings could create the kind of positive momentum they have been seeking, attempting to get their campaign on track.
But another series loss could have the front office ready to re-evaluate things and consider becoming sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
If the latter is the route they take, they are going to be receiving plenty of phone calls between then and the deadline at the end of July.
There are plenty of trade chips on the roster, including a bullpen trio that contenders would love to get their hands on.
“With the season in limbo and injuries throughout the roster, if they decide to sell, veterans Chris Martin, Luke Jackson and Hoby Milner would be attractive targets for contenders. All three are free agents at the end of 2025,” wrote Greg Jewett of The Athletic (subscription required).
Jackson has operated as the team’s closer at points in the season. There have been a few hiccups along the way, but he has performed excellently since April ended.
In May and June, he has thrown 14.1 innings, allowing only two earned runs on nine hits and six walks to go along with 10 strikeouts.
The well-traveled Martin has been great all season, making 28 appearances and throwing 24.1 innings with a 2.59 ERA, recording 28 strikeouts.
He has some playoff experience, with 16 stellar outings, recording a 1.88 ERA across 14.1 innings. Martin was also a member of the Atlanta Braves World Series-winning team in 2021.
Last but not least, Milner has consistently gotten the job done for Bruce Bochy. He has been a workhorse, making 36 appearances and throwing 39.1 innings, both the most on the team amongst relievers.
His production has been great with a 2.06 ERA and 36 strikeouts.
All three are going to have value on the trade market should the Rangers decide to sell in the coming weeks to help restock a farm system in need of an infusion of talent.
